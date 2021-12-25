Most Chiefs fans believe team will eventually secure AFC bye week

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Kansas City Chiefs fans. In this edition, we asked Chiefs fans how confident they are in the team clinching the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Confidence in the bye week

The Chiefs are winners of seven games in a row and have three games to play. If they simply win the final three games, they will clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC and first-round bye. 90% of Chiefs fans believe that will happen. Despite the uncertainty surrounding who will be available for the Chiefs, they remain 8.5-point favorites in their Week 16 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, as of Saturday morning — according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Chiefs will likely be favored in their final two games, and 98% of fans are confident in the team’s direction.

National voting

The rest of the NFL’s fans are back on board, with 91% of league-wide fans believing the Chiefs are a “true contender.” As you will read below, NFL fans are less confident about the rest of the teams in the AFC.