Chiefs vs. Steelers final injury report: Bare report means uncertainty

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, the Chiefs are scheduled to host the Pittsburgh Steelers at 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ final injury report of the week with official designations:

Chiefs

Steelers

Some notes

So...where is everybody? As a reminder, players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list do not appear on the injury report, as they are not on the active 53-man roster. At the time of this writing, the Chiefs’ Reserve/COVID-19 list contains nine players, leaving a bare injury report. The Steelers currently list five players on their Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Offensive lineman Andrew Wylie (knee) was a full participant all week. As it stands, Wylie would start at right tackle this Sunday if Lucas Niang remains on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Another item to note, again: Any player receiving injury treatment needs to appear on the injury report, so long as he is on the active roster. What that also means is we won't know which Reserve/COVID-19 players may have been limited or not practicing due to injury this week.

Where is DE Josh Kaindoh? Even though Kaindoh is officially designated to return from injured reserve, he is still on the injured reserve list and does not appear on the injury report.

The Steelers have had two players of note out this week — tight end Pat Freiermuth (concussion) and defensive end Chris Wormley (groin). Both players suffered injuries in the Steelers' previous game against the Tennessee Titans.

