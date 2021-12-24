Madden Simulation: Chiefs-Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium

STOP!

If you want to watch the simulation without spoilers, click to start the above video — or if you can’t see it, click here.

Here’s what happened in our simulation:

The Kansas City Chiefs are in first place coming into Week 16 as they host the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday afternoon. Before the real thing gets started, we simulated the matchup in the EA Universe.

There was an odd feel and sense to the Chiefs offense during this one, with Travis Kecle and Tyreek Hill out on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. That meant Noah Gray was getting all the tight end targets, and either Mecole Hardman, Demarcus Robinson or Josh Gordon received the wide receiver targets. Out of all the pass-catchers, Gray had the best day with 10 catches for 90 yards and a touchdown. Hardman had over 100 receiving yards.

Patrick Mahomes forced the football down the field early, resulting in two interceptions in the first quarter. Mahomes checked down quite a bit, and it did not work for the Chiefs.

The Chiefs defense had no identity, given their starting corners, Rashad Fenton and their leading tackler, Nick Bolton, missed the game. The Steelers offense moved down the field at a good pace and excelled at running the ball. Najee Harris finished his day with 30 rushes for 124 yards and a touchdown.

Final score: Steelers 31, Chiefs 26.

Notable Stats

Patrick Mahomes 35/47, 336 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT

Ben Roethlisberger 22/30, 222 yards, 3 TD, 2 INT

Najee Harris 30 att, 124 yards, 1 TD

Clyde Edwards-Helaire 7 att, 27 yards, 1 TD, 4 rec, 14 yards, 1 TD

Mecole Hardman 10 rec, 118 yards

Noah Gray 10 rec 90 yards 1 TD

Dionte Johnson 7 rec, 60 yards, 1 TD

Willie Gay 17 tackles (7 solo) 1 TFL

Tyrann Mathieu 7 tackles (3 solo) 1 INT

Melvin Ingram 8 tackles (4 solo), 1 sack

In Week 17, the Chiefs are on the road to take on Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals with kickoff at Noon. We will have the game simulated here first in the EA Universe.