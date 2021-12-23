Chiefs vs. Steelers Thursday injury report: Chris Jones, Charvarius Ward limited in return

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, the Chiefs are scheduled to host the Pittsburgh Steelers at 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ second official injury report of the week:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Chris Jones DT NIR-Other - LP - - Charvarius Ward CB NIR-Other - LP - - Andrew Wylie G Knee FP FP - - Ben Niemann LB Ankle FP FP - -

Steelers

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Pat Freiermuth TE Concussion DNP DNP - - Chris Wormley DL Groin DNP DNP - - Dan Moore Jr. OT Illness - LP - - Ben Roethlisberger QB Pec/Shoulder FP LP - - Kevin Rader TE Hip FP FP - - Isaiah Buggs DE Ankle FP FP - - Buddy Johnson LB Foot FP FP - - Joe Haden CB NIR DNP FP - -

Some notes

So...where is everybody? As a reminder, players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list do not appear on the injury report, as they are not on the active 53-man roster. At the time of this writing, the Chiefs' Reserve/COVID-19 list contains nine players, leaving a bare injury report. The Steelers currently list six players on their Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Back from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, defensive lineman Chris Jones and cornerback Charvarius Ward (non-injury related) were limited. Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo noted the Chiefs were simply easing them back in after time away from the club. He expects them to return to full status on Friday.

Offensive lineman Andrew Wylie (knee) was a full participant for the second straight day. As it stands, Wylie would start at right tackle this Sunday if Lucas Niang remains on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Another item to note, again: Any player receiving injury treatment needs to appear on the injury report, so long as he is on the active roster. What that also means is we won't know which Reserve/COVID-19 players may have been limited or not practicing due to injury this week.

Where is DE Josh Kaindoh? Even though Kaindoh is officially designated to return from injured reserve, he is still on the injured reserve list and does not appear on the injury report.

The Steelers have had two players of note not practicing this week — tight end Pat Freiermuth (concussion) and defensive end Chris Wormley (groin). Both players suffered injuries in the Steelers' previous game against the Tennessee Titans.

Cornerback Joe Haden was back after he received a veteran's day off on Wednesday.

