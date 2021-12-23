Report: No new positive COVID-19 tests for Chiefs on Thursday; here’s who is still on the list

For the second day in a row, the Kansas City Chiefs’ active roster had no new positive COVID-19 tests on Thursday — according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

On Wednesday, the Chiefs did add offensive lineman Mike Remmers — who had been on injured reserve — to the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Meanwhile, two players who missed last Thursday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers — linebacker Willie Gay Jr. and wide receiver Josh Gordon — returned to practice. But as of Wednesday evening, defensive tackle Chris Jones, who also missed Thursday’s game, was still on the list.

At the time of this writing, here are the rest of the players still on the Chiefs’ Reserve/COVID-19 list: kicker Harrison Butker, cornerback Charvarius Ward and tight end Travis Kelce (all added to the list on Monday), tight end Blake Bell, linebacker Nick Bolton, cornerback Rashad Fenton, wide receiver Tyreek Hill, offensive linemen Kyle Long and Lucas Niang and safety Armani Watts (all added to the list on Tuesday).

Wide receivers Gehrig Dieter and Daurice Fountain and linebacker Darius Harris remain on the practice squad Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Chiefs remain optimistic that under the league’s new COVID-19 testing protocols (which include a lower viral-load threshold), they could get more players back on Thursday afternoon, Friday or Saturday leading into the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

With Kansas City’s outbreak seemingly curbed, the game should go off as scheduled: 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time on Sunday.