Week 16 of the NFL season kicks off with the San Francisco 49ers (8-6) playing the Tennessee Titans (9-5) on Thursday Night Football from Nashville. A 49ers victory will improve Kansas City’s chance to earn the AFC’s first postseason seed.
The Kansas City Chiefs meet the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Kansas City is favored to win by 7.5 points. With a win, the Chiefs will clinch a postseason berth.
Elsewhere in the AFC West, the Los Angeles Chargers (8-6) are on the road against the Houston Texans (3-11) during Sunday’s early games. With a Chargers loss and a Chiefs victory, Kansas City will clinch the AFC West. And while the Chiefs are playing, the Denver Broncos (7-7) will be up against the Las Vegas Raiders (7-7) in Sin City.
But before then, the NFL has two Christmas games on tap: at 3:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time, the Cleveland Browns (7-7) will play the Green Bay Packers (11-3) at Lambeau Field, followed by the Arizona Cardinals (10-4) hosting the Indianapolis Colts (8-6) at 7:15.
For Chiefs fans, the biggest matchup in Sunday’s early games wlll be the Buffalo Bills (8-6) on the road against the New England Patriots (9-5). In this game, a Bills win will also help the Chiefs earn a first-round bye. In addition, the Cincinnati Bengals (8-6) will host the Baltimore Ravens (8-6) and the Los Angeles Rams (10-4) will play the Minnesota Vikings (7-7) in Minneapolis.
On Sunday Night Football, the Washington Football Team (6-8) will be in Texas to play the Dallas Cowboys (10-4) — and Monday Night Football will feature the New Orleans Saints (7-7) hosting the Miami Dolphins (7-7).
Here are our picks for this weekend’s games. Be sure to cast your vote, too!
Arrowhead Pride readers pick
READER RECORD: 143-78-3
Poll
Which team wins 49ers (8-6) at Titans (9-5)?
-
90%
49ers
-
9%
Titans
Poll
Which team wins Browns (7-7) at Packers (11-3)?
-
4%
Browns
-
95%
Packers
Poll
Which team wins Colts (8-6) at Cardinals (10-4)?
-
61%
Colts
-
38%
Cardinals
Poll
Which team wins Bills (8-6) at Patriots (9-5)?
-
70%
Bills
-
29%
Patriots
Poll
Which team wins Rams (10-4) at Vikings (7-7)?
-
78%
Rams
-
21%
Vikings
Poll
Which team wins Giants (4-10) at Eagles (7-7)?
-
5%
Giants
-
94%
Eagles
Poll
Which team wins Chargers (8-6) at Texans (3-11)?
-
91%
Chargers
-
8%
Texans
Poll
Which team wins Jaguars (2-12) at Jets (3-11)?
-
27%
Jaguars
-
72%
Jets
Poll
Which team wins Lions (2-11-1) at Falcons (6-8)?
-
46%
Lions
-
53%
Falcons
Poll
Which team wins Ravens (8-6) at Bengals (8-6)?
-
21%
Ravens
-
78%
Bengals
Poll
Which team wins Buccaneers (10-4) at Panthers (5-9)?
-
89%
Buccaneers
-
10%
Panthers
Poll
Which team wins Bears (4-10) at Seahawks (5-9)?
-
21%
Bears
-
78%
Seahawks
Poll
Which team wins Broncos (7-7) at Raiders (7-7)?
-
46%
Broncos
-
53%
Raiders
Poll
Which team wins Washington (6-8) at Cowboys (10-4)?
-
17%
Washington
-
82%
Cowboys
Poll
Which team wins Dolphins (7-7) at Saints (7-7)?
-
62%
Dolphins
-
37%
Saints
Reader Record by Week
|Predictions
|W-L-T
|Week 1 picks
|8-7-1
|Week 2 picks
|10-6-0
|Week 3 picks
|10-6-0
|Week 4 picks
|10-6-0
|Week 5 picks
|11-5-0
|Week 6 picks
|9-4-1
|Week 7 picks
|10-3-0
|Week 8 picks
|8-7-0
|Week 9 picks
|8-6-0
|Week 10 picks
|9-4-1
|Week 11 picks
|11-4-0
|Week 12 picks
|8-7-0
|Week 13 picks
|9-5-0
|Week 14 picks
|10-4-0
|Week 15 picks
|12-4-0
|Total
|143-78-3
AP Staff Record
|TW
|LW
|Staffer
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|1
|4
|Kristian Gumminger
|86
|43
|1
|0.6654
|2
|3
|Mark Gunnels
|126
|65
|1
|0.6589
|3
|1
|Bryan Stewart
|147
|76
|1
|0.6585
|4
|1
|Pete Sweeney
|146
|77
|1
|0.6540
|5
|5
|Ron Kopp Jr.
|136
|76
|1
|0.6408
|6
|7
|Talon Graff
|142
|81
|1
|0.6362
|7
|6
|Kramer Sansone
|137
|79
|1
|0.6336
|8
|9
|Stephen Serda
|140
|82
|1
|0.6300
|9
|10
|Jared Sapp
|140
|83
|1
|0.6272
|10
|8
|Matt Stagner
|131
|78
|1
|0.6262
|11
|11
|Ethan Willinger
|136
|87
|1
|0.6094
|12
|12
|Rocky Magaña
|135
|88
|1
|0.6049
|12
|13
|John Dixon
|131
|92
|1
|0.5871
In Week 15, Mark Gunnels, Kristian Gumminger, Jared Sapp and Bryan Stewart all turned in 13-3-0 head-to-head records to lead the Arrowhead Pride staff. Three others were right behind at 12-4-0. Against the spread, Jared was 11-5-0 — followed by Rocky Magaña at 10-6-0. In over/under, Jared’s 11-5-0 mark led the contributors, followed by Kristian and Pete Sweeney at 10-6-0. Overall, Jared’s 35-13-0 record was the week’s best, followed by Kristian at 32-16-0.
Among 232 Tallysight experts in Week 15, Mark, Kristian and Jared all placed in the top 20 head-to-head. Jared ranked sixth against the spread and fourth over/under, while Pete and Kristian came in 10th and 14th. Overall, Jared and Kristian ranked third and sixth, while Pete landed in the 20th spot.
Over the 2021 season, Pete and Ron Kopp Jr. are ranked eighth and 15th head-to-head, while Pete, Mark and Bryan are first, third and 15th against the spread. In over/under, Kristian and Jared are ranked fourth and fifth — and overall, Pete, Kristian and Mark come in first, third and 12th!
