VIDEO: Looking at the film from the Chiefs’ win over the Chargers

Every week, the Arrowhead Pride Film Room comes to you from the Arrowhead Pride YouTube channel. Bryan Stewart, Talon Graff and I look at plays from the most-recent Kansas City Chiefs game, breaking down the details of the matchup’s most important plays.
In this week’s show, we went over the Chiefs’ incredible, comeback victory in overtime over the Los Angeles Chargers. Here’s a guide:
- (2:30-13:00): Linebacker Nick Bolton’s big performance, including a tackle for loss, pass defended, and a quarterback pressure.
- (13:00-29:00): A review of the pass protection’s performance against defensive end Joey Bosa and other Chargers defenders.
- (29:40-34:10): Discussion on Chargers’ strategy to blitz Mahomes at a higher rate than the average team
- (34:15-40:30): A closer look at the Chiefs’ first touchdown of the fourth quarter: a one-yard throw to Tyreek Hill.
- (40:35-54:20): Two plays by quarterback Patrick Mahomes that show his combination of elite mental processing and athleticism.
