6 Chiefs named to 2022 Pro Bowl

Six members of the Kansas City Chiefs have been chosen to represent the team in this year’s Pro Bowl.

Introducing our 2022 Pro Bowlers... pic.twitter.com/qXtQ3zW8yl — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 23, 2021

They are left tackle Orlando Brown, wide receiver Tyreek Hill, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce, defensive tackle Chris Jones, and safety Tyrann Mathieu. Hill, Brown and Jones are considered AFC starters.

Only the Indianapolis Colts (seven) are sending more players than the Chiefs. The Los Angeles Chargers are also sending six players, including quarterback Justin Herbert.

2021 stats (as of December 2021)

Brown: 36 quarterback pressures, including 4.0 sacks allowed in 632 pass-block opportunities (14 starts) Hill: 102 receptions for 1,178 yards and 9 touchdowns; 8 rushes for 94 yards Kelce: 83 receptions for 1,066 yards and 7 touchdowns; 1 rush for 4 yards and 1 touchdown Jones: 20 tackles (12 solo), 6 tackles for loss, 7.0 sacks, 14 quarterback hits, 5 passes defensed, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery Mahomes: 360 of 549 for 4,052 yards, 30 touchdowns and 13 interceptions; 55 rushes for 302 yards and 2 touchdowns Mathieu: 65 tackles (51 solo), 6 passes defended, 3 interceptions, 1 touchdown, 2 tackles for loss, 2 quarterback hits, 2 fumble recoveries

Players named to the Pro Bowl are chosen from votes made by fans, players and coaches. The 2022 Pro Bowl takes place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Feb. 22, 2022.

Alternates

The Chiefs had eight players listed as alternates, according to friend-of-the-site Matt McMullen of Chiefs dot com.

The Chiefs had eight players selected as alternates to the 2022 Pro Bowl: Joe Thuney, Creed Humphrey, Frank Clark, Tommy Townsend, Michael Burton, Charvarius Ward, Harrison Butker and Trey Smith. — Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) December 23, 2021

Click here for the full Pro Bowl roster.

Who got snubbed? Weigh in below.