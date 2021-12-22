Chiefs vs. Steelers Wednesday injury report: COVID list leaves bare report

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, the Chiefs are scheduled to host the Pittsburgh Steelers at 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time.
Here is the Chiefs’ first official injury report of the week:
Chiefs
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Status
|Andrew Wylie
|OL
|Knee
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Ben Niemann
|LB
|Ankle
|FP
|-
|-
|-
OPPONENT
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Status
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|Concussion
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Chris Wormley
|DE
|Groin
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Joe Haden
|CB
|NIR
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Kevin Rader
|TE
|Hip
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Ben Roethlisberger
|QB
|Pec/Shoulder
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Isaiah Buggs
|DE
|Ankle
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Buddy Johnson
|LB
|Foot
|FP
|-
|-
|-
Some notes
- So...where is everybody? As a reminder, players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list do not appear on the injury report, as they are not on the active 53-man roster. At the time of this writing, the Chiefs’ Reserve/COVID-19 list contains 11 players, leaving a bare injury report. The Steelers currently list four players on their Reserve/COVID-19 list.
- Thus, offensive lineman Andrew Wylie (knee) and linebacker Ben Niemann (ankle) are the only Chiefs on the report despite being full participants. As it stands, Wylie would start at right tackle this Sunday if Lucas Niang remains on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
- Any player receiving injury treatment needs to appear on the injury report, so long as he is on the active roster. What that also means is we won’t know which Reserve/COVID-19 players may have been limited or not practicing due to injury this week.
- Where is DE Josh Kaindoh? Even though Kaindoh is officially designated to return from injured reserve, he is still on the injured reserve list and does not appear on the injury report.
- The Steelers had two players of note not practicing due to injury to start the week — tight end Pat Freirmuth (concussion) and defensive end Chris Wormley (groin). Both players suffered injuries in the Steelers’ previous game against the Tennessee Titans.
- Cornerback Joe Haden reportedly received a veteran’s day off.
Loading comments...