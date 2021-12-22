Chiefs vs. Steelers Wednesday injury report: COVID list leaves bare report

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, the Chiefs are scheduled to host the Pittsburgh Steelers at 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ first official injury report of the week:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Andrew Wylie OL Knee FP - - - Ben Niemann LB Ankle FP - - -

OPPONENT

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Pat Freiermuth TE Concussion DNP - - - Chris Wormley DE Groin DNP - - - Joe Haden CB NIR DNP - - - Kevin Rader TE Hip FP - - - Ben Roethlisberger QB Pec/Shoulder FP - - - Isaiah Buggs DE Ankle FP - - - Buddy Johnson LB Foot FP - - -

Some notes