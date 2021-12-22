Travis Kelce named AFC’s offensive player of the week for Week 15

The NFL has named Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce as its AFC offensive player of the week for Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season.

Kelce was the main cog in the Chiefs’ 34-28 Thursday Night Football win over the Los Angeles Chargers, recording 10 receptions for a career-high 191 yards and two scores, including the game-winning 34-yard touchdown in overtime. That was the highest output by a tight end in a single game all season.

Kelce has achieved much in his career (even as recently as this week, as he was announced to his seventh straight Pro Bowl in the league’s ‘first five’), but he had never won an offensive player of the week award until now. His Week 15 award makes team history, too — he’s the first Chiefs tight end to ever win the weekly honor.

In the other AFC awards, Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard won defensive player of the week — and an old friend, Houston Texans defensive back Tremon Smith won special teams player of the week.