Report: Tyreek Hill, 6 other Chiefs placed on Reserve/COVID-19 list

The Kansas City Chiefs added seven more names to the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday.

The initial three names were first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Adam Teicher — wide receiver Tyreek Hill, cornerback Rashad Fenton and tight end Blake Bell. Later in the day, four additional names were added to the list — linebacker Nick Bolton, offensive linemen Kyle Long and Lucas Niang and safety Armani Watts. Linebacker Darius Harris and wide receiver Daurice Fountain have been moved to the practice squad Reserve/COVID-19 list, according to the NFL’s official transaction report.

21 NFL players went on COVID lists today, all as a result of positive tests.



That includes seven #Chiefs players: Tyreek Hill, Nick Bolton, Rashad Fenton, Kyle Long, Lucas Niang, Armani Watts and Blake Bell. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 21, 2021

A third of the league’s Tuesday Reserve/COVID-19 additions are Kansas City players.

The seven additions make 14 names on the Chiefs’ Reserve/COVID-19 list, with linebacker Willie Gay, wide receiver Josh Gordon and defensive tackle Chris Jones missing last week’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers, wide receiver Gehrig Dieter being added to the practice squad list over the weekend and kicker Harrison Butker, cornerback Charvarius Ward and tight end Travis Kelce being added to the list on Monday.

A source has confirmed to Arrowhead Pride that Gay, Gordon and Jones are likely to come off of the list for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Kelce and Ward may test out in time for Sunday. New NFL protocols make it easier to come off the list if the player is vaccinated.

Kicker Harrison Butker won’t play, which is why the Chiefs signed kicker Elliot Fry to the 53-man roster on Monday.

The outlook for Bell, Bolton, Fenton, Hill, Long, Niang and Watts is currently unknown at this time.

The NFL rescheduled three games in response to COVID-19 outbreaks for Week 15, and it remains to be seen if that happens for Week 16’s game between Pittsburgh and Kansas City.

With 14 names on the Chiefs’ Reserve/COVID-19 list, this would certainly qualify as an outbreak in Kansas City.