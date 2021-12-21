On the latest episode of the Arrowhead Pride Out of Structure podcast, Bryan Stewart and I discussed the Kansas City Chiefs’ latest victory: a 34-28 triumph in overtime over AFC West foe the Los Angeles Chargers.

In comeback fashion, the Chiefs won on the back of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the passing attack — rather than taking advantage of the Chargers’ suspect run defense like many speculated they would be able to do.

Between running backs Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Darrel Williams, they totaled just 44 rushing yards on 14 carries. It led us to ask this question:

How concerning was the Chiefs’ rushing performance against the Chargers?

It wasn’t ugly at first: Kansas City came out and was able to get positive gains on the ground during the first possession, earning 32 yards on four carries — including the seven-yard run by fullback Michael Burton to score.

For the remainder of the game following that drive, Burton combined with Edwards-Helaire and Williams for a total of 19 rushing yards on 11 carries.

What is encouraging: the Chiefs tried a wider variety of runs than just inside zones off RPO action — even if it didn’t come with more effectiveness. A guard-tackle counter run with left guard Joe Thuney and left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. leading the way only got five yards; later, another counter run with Burton leading up the hole only managed a few yards.

This offensive line is meant for those types of runs — but it’s beginning to become apparent that the running back room is not capable of taking full advantage of the benefits stemming from these running plays.

What is discouraging: In general, the running back room lacks long, explosive speed — meaning they are more short-burst ball carriers rather than home-run hitters. That’s fine, but it’s exactly why head coach Andy Reid leans on traditional zone runs so often: shifting through traffic and weaving through a box is where a player like Edwards-Helaire thrives, not flying through a hole and outrunning defenders to the sideline and then the end zone.

Williams does a good job of getting downhill — but once again, it’s in short bursts.

The bottom line

I’m coming to the realization that the call for a heavier usage of these home-run types of run plays is a lost cause — because the running backs simply don’t have the skillset to make it worth leaning on. There’s never the payoff of a long-touchdown run sprinkled in here or there; at the most, it’s intermediate gains.

It is concerning because the Chiefs’ passing attack came alive in this game — but we’ve seen it be shut down many times this season. An explosive rushing attack — one that can churn out big plays itself — is one way to counter that. Yet it might be that the Chiefs simply do not have that ability in their arsenal after all.

How to listen to Arrowhead Pride podcasts

Arrowhead Pride podcasts are available on Amazon Alexa, Apple, Google, Spotify and Stitcher. Please rate and review, as this helps us grow AP Radio to reach more Chiefs fans all over the world!

Make sure you subscribe so you don’t miss an episode.