Chiefs ‘hoping’ for Gay, Jones and Gordon to return vs. Steelers

The Kansas City Chiefs managed to defeat the Los Angeles Chargers 34-28 last Thursday night despite the absence of four of their most notable players.

Linebacker Willie Gay, defensive tackle Chris Jones and wide receiver Josh Gordon were all on the COVID-19 list — and cornerback L'Jarius Sneed missed the game for personal reasons.

In his first media session since immediately after the game, head coach Andy Reid said that he's trying to be optimistic that Gay, Jones and Gordon would be able to return to the active roster this week — with the Chiefs due to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

"Well, I'm hoping," said Reid, via Zoom. "Listen, I'm hoping they're going to be there. We just got to see how it goes. There's a matrix of things that you've got to work out. That's where Rick comes in."

Reid was referring to vice president of sports medicine and performance Rick Burkholder, who — according to Reid — is spending Monday going through new COVID protocols with the players. On Saturday, the league announced a new strategic plan following an outbreak of positive cases among players.

Still, no definitive word on Gay, Jones or Gordon.

"I can't sit here and tell you how all that works right now," said Reid. "Rick can, and he's going to work through everything every day and see where we're at. It's day-to-day as you go with each task."