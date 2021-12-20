Travis Kelce among ‘first five’ named to NFL’s Pro Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is headed back to a familiar place — the NFL’s Pro Bowl roster. The hero of the Chiefs’ Thursday Night Football win was among the first five players the NFL named to the Pro Bowl on Monday.

Kelce ’s seventh Pro Bowl nod comes after extending an historic streak for tight ends by notching his sixth consecutive 1,000-plus yard season in Week 15. No other TE in NFL history had even gotten that yearly streak to five since Kelce did so in 2020. The Chiefs’ dynamic pass-catcher has reached other milestones during yet another tremendous campaign. Earlier in the season, Kelce passed Rob Gronkowski for fifth-most receiving yards by a TE in NFL history and reached 8,000 career receiving yards faster than anyone at the position, as well. Kelce leads all TEs so far in 2021 with 1,066 receiving yards, and his 83 receptions on the year has him zeroing in on consecutive 100-catch seasons with three games to play, which would be a first for the nine-year veteran.

Kelce has made every AFC Pro Bowl roster since 2015, his third year in the league. He has been named a first or second-team All-Pro every year from 2016-20.

The “first five” Pro Bowlers were revealed on billboards in Las Vegas, the game’s host city, beginning on Monday. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp and Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor joined Kelce in the elite group of five.

The league also noted that two other Chiefs — safety Tyrann Mathieu and center Creed Humphrey — lead their respective positions in Pro Bowl votes. At this writing, the Chiefs have received more Pro Bowl votes than any other team.

The NFL’s all-star game is set for Sunday, Feb. 6 at Allegiant Stadium. If Chiefs players are due to play in the Super Bowl the following Sunday, they will be replaced in the game. The full Pro Bowl rosters will be announced on NFL Network on Wednesday, Dec. 22, at 7 p.m. Arrowhead Time.