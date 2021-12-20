Chiefs are double-digit favorites for Week 16 vs. Steelers

The Kansas City Chiefs return home to Arrowhead Stadium for Week 16, as they play host to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. The Chiefs, who are on a seven-game winning streak, are favored over the Steelers by 10 points, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Chiefs were 3.5-point road favorites as they played the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football, and though Kansas City trailed for most of the second half, it wound up covering the spread with a six-point overtime victory. The Steelers continued their up-and-down season on Sunday with a 19-13 win over the Tennessee Titans.

The Steelers beating the Titans did the Chiefs a favor, as the Chiefs now once again control their fate when it comes to the conference. If Kansas City wins its final three games, beginning with the Steelers, they will finish as the No. 1 seed and earn the lone AFC bye week.

The Chiefs last met the Steelers in 2018, when Kansas City won 42-37.