Chiefs vs. Broncos Thursday injury report: Lucas Niang sits out once again

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, the Chiefs host the Denver Broncos on Sunday Night Football at 7:20 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ second official injury report of the week:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Lucas Niang OL Ribs LP DNP - - Rashad Fenton CB Knee DNP DNP - - Kyle Long OL Knee FP FP - - Michael Burton FB Pectoral FP FP - - Dorian O'Daniel LB Shoulder FP FP - - Chris Lammons CB Hip FP FP - - L'Jarius Sneed CB Knee FP FP - - Tyreek Hill WR NIR-Pers DNP N/A - - Mecole Hardman WR NIR-Other DNP N/A - -

Broncos

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Calvin Anderson T Ankle/Knee DNP IR - - Melvin Gordon III RB Shoulder/Hip DNP DNP - - Nate Hairston CB Hip - DNP - - Dalton Risner G Back DNP LP - - Bobby Massie T Ankle LP LP - - Garett Bolles T Ankle - LP - - Quinn Meinerz OL Knee LP LP - - Eric Saubert TE Ankle DNP LP - - Tyrie Cleveland WR Hamstring LP LP - - Shelby Harris DE Ankle DNP LP - - Ronald Darby CB Illness DNP LP - - Teddy Bridgewater QB Tibia FP FP - - Mike Purcell DL Thumb FP FP - - Baron Browning ILB Back LP FP - - Bradley Chubb OLB Ankle LP FP - - Kareem Jackson S Neck LP FP - - Caden Sterns S Shoulder FP FP - -

Some notes

As expected, both wide receivers, Mecole Hardman and Tyreek Hill (non-injury-related), returned to practice on Thursday and are thus off the injury report.

Cornerback Rashad Fenton (knee) was still out of practice , as was right tackle Lucas Niang (ribs) — which is bad for his game status, considering Niang was limited on Wednesday.

