Chiefs’ Tommy Townsend named November’s special teams player of the month

Kansas City Chiefs punter Tommy Townsend has been named the NFL’s special teams player of the month for November 2021.

Townsend punted 10 times during the Chiefs’ four games in November — a stretch in which the team went 4-0. Townsend’s punts averaged 54.9 yards (50.7 net), with six landing inside the 20-yard line and a long of 68 yards.

Townsend’s month was highlighted by what Chiefs head coach Andy Reid called the best game of his career against the Green Bay Packers in Week 9. Townsend landed five of his six punts inside the 20, finishing the game with an average of 56.8 yards per punt. Remembering the game ended 13-7, Townsend’s efforts were critical in the Chiefs’ securing an important win.

“I thought special teams did a great job, and (special teams coordinator) Dave (Toub) had a nice plan,” said head coach Andy Reid after the game. “Tommy Townsend... this had to be his finest game, just did a tremendous job. Field position was a key, and he took care of that.”

Townsend won special teams player of the week for those efforts, becoming the first player in Chiefs history to win two special teams player of the week awards (he also took home a share of special teams MVP in Arrowhead Pride’s Bye Week Awards). Against the Las Vegas Raiders a week later, Townsend completed a successful fake-punt pass to wide receiver Marcus Kemp for 16 yards. The extended drive led to a touchdown.

With Wednesday’s announcement, Townsend became the first Chiefs punter ever to earn the special teams monthly honor — a remarkable feat considering his predecessor, Dustin Colquitt, held the role for 15 years before Townsend took over in 2020.