AP staff NFL preview and predictions for Week 13

The Chiefs play the Broncos on Sunday Night Football, but we’re picking all of this weekend’s games.

By SB Nation Staff
Dallas Cowboys v&nbsp;New Orleans Saints Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Week 13 of the NFL season kicks off with the Dallas Cowboys (7-4) on the road against the New Orleans Saints (5-6) on Thursday Night Football.

The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Denver Broncos on Sunday Night Football. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. Arrowhead Time. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Kansas City is favored to win by 10 points.

Elsewhere in the AFC West, the Los Angeles Chargers (6-5) will be in Ohio to play the Cincinnati Bengals (7-4) during Sunday afternoon’s early games — while in the late games, the Washington Football Team (5-6) is on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders (6-5).

The early games will also feature the Arizona Cardinals (9-2) playing the Chicago Bears (4-7) from the Windy City, the Houston Texans (2-9) hosting the Indianapolis Colts (6-6) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3) on the road against the Atlanta Falcons (5-6).

In the late-afternoon slate, there’s a big AFC North game between the Baltimore Ravens (8-3) and Pittsburgh Steelers (5-5-1) from Heinz Field, an NFC West matchup in which the Seattle Seahawks (3-8) are hosting the San Francisco 49ers (6-5) and an interconference game between with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-9) on the road to play the Los Angeles Rams (7-4).

Week 13 concludes with a big AFC East game from upstate New York: the New England Patriots (8-4) against the Buffalo Bills (7-4) on Monday Night Football.

The Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers and Tennessee Titans all have the week off.

Here are our picks for this weekend’s games. Be sure to cast your vote, too!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 112-65-3

Poll

Which team wins Cowboys (7-4) at Saints (5-6)?

view results
  • 78%
    Cowboys
    (277 votes)
  • 21%
    Saints
    (77 votes)
354 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Cardinals (9-2) at Bears (4-7)?

view results
  • 92%
    Cardinals
    (319 votes)
  • 7%
    Bears
    (25 votes)
344 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Buccaneers (8-3) at Falcons (5-6)?

view results
  • 83%
    Buccaneers
    (288 votes)
  • 16%
    Falcons
    (56 votes)
344 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Chargers (6-5) at Bengals (7-4)?

view results
  • 18%
    Chargers
    (61 votes)
  • 81%
    Bengals
    (277 votes)
338 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Colts (6-6) at Texans (2-9)?

view results
  • 93%
    Colts
    (306 votes)
  • 6%
    Texans
    (21 votes)
327 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Eagles (5-7) at Jets (3-8)?

view results
  • 84%
    Eagles
    (280 votes)
  • 15%
    Jets
    (50 votes)
330 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Giants (4-7) at Dolphins (5-7)?

view results
  • 18%
    Giants
    (62 votes)
  • 81%
    Dolphins
    (272 votes)
334 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Vikings (5-6) at Lions (0-10-1)?

view results
  • 87%
    Vikings
    (278 votes)
  • 12%
    Lions
    (41 votes)
319 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Washington (5-6) at Raiders (6-5)?

view results
  • 69%
    Washington
    (228 votes)
  • 30%
    Raiders
    (98 votes)
326 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Jaguars (2-9) at Rams (7-4)?

view results
  • 4%
    Jaguars
    (15 votes)
  • 95%
    Rams
    (305 votes)
320 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Ravens (8-3) at Steelers (5-5-1)?

view results
  • 53%
    Ravens
    (177 votes)
  • 46%
    Steelers
    (152 votes)
329 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins 49ers (6-5) at Seahawks (3-8)?

view results
  • 86%
    49ers
    (271 votes)
  • 13%
    Seahawks
    (43 votes)
314 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Patriots (8-4) at Bills (7-4)?

view results
  • 37%
    Patriots
    (124 votes)
  • 62%
    Bills
    (208 votes)
332 votes total Vote Now

Reader Record by Week

Predictions W-L-T
Week 1 picks 8-7-1
Week 2 picks 10-6-0
Week 3 picks 10-6-0
Week 4 picks 10-6-0
Week 5 picks 11-5-0
Week 6 picks 9-4-1
Week 7 picks 10-3-0
Week 8 picks 8-7-0
Week 9 picks 8-6-0
Week 10 picks 9-4-1
Week 11 picks 11-4-0
Week 12 picks 8-7-0
Total 112-65-3

AP Staff Record

TW LW Staffer W L T Pct
1 1 Kramer Sansone 111 61 1 0.6445
2 3 Kristian Gumminger 54 31 1 0.6337
3 2 Stephen Serda 112 67 1 0.6250
4 6 Bryan Stewart 111 68 1 0.6194
4 6 Pete Sweeney 111 68 1 0.6194
6 3 Matt Stagner 101 64 1 0.6114
7 5 Talon Graff 109 70 1 0.6083
8 10 Mark Gunnels 89 58 1 0.6047
9 6 Ron Kopp Jr. 108 71 1 0.6028
10 9 Jared Sapp 107 72 1 0.5972
11 11 Rocky Magaña 105 74 1 0.5861
12 12 Ethan Willinger 104 75 1 0.5806
13 13 John Dixon 102 77 1 0.5694

In Week 12, Bryan Stewart, Pete Sweeney, Mark Gunnels and Kristian Gumminger all went 10-5-0 with their head-to-head picks. Kramer Sansone was 9-5-0 against the spread, with Pete and Kristian right behind at 9-6-0. Stephen Serda led the staff in over/under, going 12-3-0 — while Pete and Ron Kopp Jr. went 11-4-0. Overall, Pete led the way at 30-15-0. Kristian was second with a 29-16-0 record.

Pete’s overall mark was good enough to lead all 285 Tallysight experts in Week 12. Kristian was ranked fifth. Head-to-head, Bryan led five AP staffers who ranked in the top 30. Kramer led three who were in the top 30 against the spread, while Stephen led three among the top 30 in over/under.

On the season, Kramer ranks seventh head-to-head, Mark and Pete are both in the top 20 against the spread and Kristian, Jared Sapp and Talon Graff are ranked fourth, ninth and 11th over/under. Kristian is now ranked 27th overall.

