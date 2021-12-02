Week 13 of the NFL season kicks off with the Dallas Cowboys (7-4) on the road against the New Orleans Saints (5-6) on Thursday Night Football.

The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Denver Broncos on Sunday Night Football. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. Arrowhead Time. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Kansas City is favored to win by 10 points.

Elsewhere in the AFC West, the Los Angeles Chargers (6-5) will be in Ohio to play the Cincinnati Bengals (7-4) during Sunday afternoon’s early games — while in the late games, the Washington Football Team (5-6) is on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders (6-5).

The early games will also feature the Arizona Cardinals (9-2) playing the Chicago Bears (4-7) from the Windy City, the Houston Texans (2-9) hosting the Indianapolis Colts (6-6) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3) on the road against the Atlanta Falcons (5-6).

In the late-afternoon slate, there’s a big AFC North game between the Baltimore Ravens (8-3) and Pittsburgh Steelers (5-5-1) from Heinz Field, an NFC West matchup in which the Seattle Seahawks (3-8) are hosting the San Francisco 49ers (6-5) and an interconference game between with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-9) on the road to play the Los Angeles Rams (7-4).

Week 13 concludes with a big AFC East game from upstate New York: the New England Patriots (8-4) against the Buffalo Bills (7-4) on Monday Night Football.

The Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers and Tennessee Titans all have the week off.

Here are our picks for this weekend’s games. Be sure to cast your vote, too!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 112-65-3

Poll Which team wins Cowboys (7-4) at Saints (5-6)? Cowboys

Saints vote view results 78% Cowboys (277 votes)

21% Saints (77 votes) 354 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Cardinals (9-2) at Bears (4-7)? Cardinals

Bears vote view results 92% Cardinals (319 votes)

7% Bears (25 votes) 344 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Buccaneers (8-3) at Falcons (5-6)? Buccaneers

Falcons vote view results 83% Buccaneers (288 votes)

16% Falcons (56 votes) 344 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Chargers (6-5) at Bengals (7-4)? Chargers

Bengals vote view results 18% Chargers (61 votes)

81% Bengals (277 votes) 338 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Colts (6-6) at Texans (2-9)? Colts

Texans vote view results 93% Colts (306 votes)

6% Texans (21 votes) 327 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Eagles (5-7) at Jets (3-8)? Eagles

Jets vote view results 84% Eagles (280 votes)

15% Jets (50 votes) 330 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Giants (4-7) at Dolphins (5-7)? Giants

Dolphins vote view results 18% Giants (62 votes)

81% Dolphins (272 votes) 334 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Vikings (5-6) at Lions (0-10-1)? Vikings

Lions vote view results 87% Vikings (278 votes)

12% Lions (41 votes) 319 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Washington (5-6) at Raiders (6-5)? Washington

Raiders vote view results 69% Washington (228 votes)

30% Raiders (98 votes) 326 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Jaguars (2-9) at Rams (7-4)? Jaguars

Rams vote view results 4% Jaguars (15 votes)

95% Rams (305 votes) 320 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Ravens (8-3) at Steelers (5-5-1)? Ravens

Steelers vote view results 53% Ravens (177 votes)

46% Steelers (152 votes) 329 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins 49ers (6-5) at Seahawks (3-8)? 49ers

Seahawks vote view results 86% 49ers (271 votes)

13% Seahawks (43 votes) 314 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Patriots (8-4) at Bills (7-4)? Patriots

Bills vote view results 37% Patriots (124 votes)

62% Bills (208 votes) 332 votes total Vote Now

AP Staff Record TW LW Staffer W L T Pct 1 1 Kramer Sansone 111 61 1 0.6445 2 3 Kristian Gumminger 54 31 1 0.6337 3 2 Stephen Serda 112 67 1 0.6250 4 6 Bryan Stewart 111 68 1 0.6194 4 6 Pete Sweeney 111 68 1 0.6194 6 3 Matt Stagner 101 64 1 0.6114 7 5 Talon Graff 109 70 1 0.6083 8 10 Mark Gunnels 89 58 1 0.6047 9 6 Ron Kopp Jr. 108 71 1 0.6028 10 9 Jared Sapp 107 72 1 0.5972 11 11 Rocky Magaña 105 74 1 0.5861 12 12 Ethan Willinger 104 75 1 0.5806 13 13 John Dixon 102 77 1 0.5694

In Week 12, Bryan Stewart, Pete Sweeney, Mark Gunnels and Kristian Gumminger all went 10-5-0 with their head-to-head picks. Kramer Sansone was 9-5-0 against the spread, with Pete and Kristian right behind at 9-6-0. Stephen Serda led the staff in over/under, going 12-3-0 — while Pete and Ron Kopp Jr. went 11-4-0. Overall, Pete led the way at 30-15-0. Kristian was second with a 29-16-0 record.

Pete’s overall mark was good enough to lead all 285 Tallysight experts in Week 12. Kristian was ranked fifth. Head-to-head, Bryan led five AP staffers who ranked in the top 30. Kramer led three who were in the top 30 against the spread, while Stephen led three among the top 30 in over/under.

On the season, Kramer ranks seventh head-to-head, Mark and Pete are both in the top 20 against the spread and Kristian, Jared Sapp and Talon Graff are ranked fourth, ninth and 11th over/under. Kristian is now ranked 27th overall.