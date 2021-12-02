Week 13 of the NFL season kicks off with the Dallas Cowboys (7-4) on the road against the New Orleans Saints (5-6) on Thursday Night Football.
The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Denver Broncos on Sunday Night Football. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. Arrowhead Time. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Kansas City is favored to win by 10 points.
Elsewhere in the AFC West, the Los Angeles Chargers (6-5) will be in Ohio to play the Cincinnati Bengals (7-4) during Sunday afternoon’s early games — while in the late games, the Washington Football Team (5-6) is on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders (6-5).
The early games will also feature the Arizona Cardinals (9-2) playing the Chicago Bears (4-7) from the Windy City, the Houston Texans (2-9) hosting the Indianapolis Colts (6-6) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3) on the road against the Atlanta Falcons (5-6).
In the late-afternoon slate, there’s a big AFC North game between the Baltimore Ravens (8-3) and Pittsburgh Steelers (5-5-1) from Heinz Field, an NFC West matchup in which the Seattle Seahawks (3-8) are hosting the San Francisco 49ers (6-5) and an interconference game between with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-9) on the road to play the Los Angeles Rams (7-4).
Week 13 concludes with a big AFC East game from upstate New York: the New England Patriots (8-4) against the Buffalo Bills (7-4) on Monday Night Football.
The Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers and Tennessee Titans all have the week off.
Here are our picks for this weekend’s games. Be sure to cast your vote, too!
Arrowhead Pride readers pick
READER RECORD: 112-65-3
Poll
Which team wins Cowboys (7-4) at Saints (5-6)?
-
78%
Cowboys
-
21%
Saints
Poll
Which team wins Cardinals (9-2) at Bears (4-7)?
-
92%
Cardinals
-
7%
Bears
Poll
Which team wins Buccaneers (8-3) at Falcons (5-6)?
-
83%
Buccaneers
-
16%
Falcons
Poll
Which team wins Chargers (6-5) at Bengals (7-4)?
-
18%
Chargers
-
81%
Bengals
Poll
Which team wins Colts (6-6) at Texans (2-9)?
-
93%
Colts
-
6%
Texans
Poll
Which team wins Eagles (5-7) at Jets (3-8)?
-
84%
Eagles
-
15%
Jets
Poll
Which team wins Giants (4-7) at Dolphins (5-7)?
-
18%
Giants
-
81%
Dolphins
Poll
Which team wins Vikings (5-6) at Lions (0-10-1)?
-
87%
Vikings
-
12%
Lions
Poll
Which team wins Washington (5-6) at Raiders (6-5)?
-
69%
Washington
-
30%
Raiders
Poll
Which team wins Jaguars (2-9) at Rams (7-4)?
-
4%
Jaguars
-
95%
Rams
Poll
Which team wins Ravens (8-3) at Steelers (5-5-1)?
-
53%
Ravens
-
46%
Steelers
Poll
Which team wins 49ers (6-5) at Seahawks (3-8)?
-
86%
49ers
-
13%
Seahawks
Poll
Which team wins Patriots (8-4) at Bills (7-4)?
-
37%
Patriots
-
62%
Bills
Reader Record by Week
|Predictions
|W-L-T
|Week 1 picks
|8-7-1
|Week 2 picks
|10-6-0
|Week 3 picks
|10-6-0
|Week 4 picks
|10-6-0
|Week 5 picks
|11-5-0
|Week 6 picks
|9-4-1
|Week 7 picks
|10-3-0
|Week 8 picks
|8-7-0
|Week 9 picks
|8-6-0
|Week 10 picks
|9-4-1
|Week 11 picks
|11-4-0
|Week 12 picks
|8-7-0
|Total
|112-65-3
AP Staff Record
|TW
|LW
|Staffer
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|1
|1
|Kramer Sansone
|111
|61
|1
|0.6445
|2
|3
|Kristian Gumminger
|54
|31
|1
|0.6337
|3
|2
|Stephen Serda
|112
|67
|1
|0.6250
|4
|6
|Bryan Stewart
|111
|68
|1
|0.6194
|4
|6
|Pete Sweeney
|111
|68
|1
|0.6194
|6
|3
|Matt Stagner
|101
|64
|1
|0.6114
|7
|5
|Talon Graff
|109
|70
|1
|0.6083
|8
|10
|Mark Gunnels
|89
|58
|1
|0.6047
|9
|6
|Ron Kopp Jr.
|108
|71
|1
|0.6028
|10
|9
|Jared Sapp
|107
|72
|1
|0.5972
|11
|11
|Rocky Magaña
|105
|74
|1
|0.5861
|12
|12
|Ethan Willinger
|104
|75
|1
|0.5806
|13
|13
|John Dixon
|102
|77
|1
|0.5694
In Week 12, Bryan Stewart, Pete Sweeney, Mark Gunnels and Kristian Gumminger all went 10-5-0 with their head-to-head picks. Kramer Sansone was 9-5-0 against the spread, with Pete and Kristian right behind at 9-6-0. Stephen Serda led the staff in over/under, going 12-3-0 — while Pete and Ron Kopp Jr. went 11-4-0. Overall, Pete led the way at 30-15-0. Kristian was second with a 29-16-0 record.
Pete’s overall mark was good enough to lead all 285 Tallysight experts in Week 12. Kristian was ranked fifth. Head-to-head, Bryan led five AP staffers who ranked in the top 30. Kramer led three who were in the top 30 against the spread, while Stephen led three among the top 30 in over/under.
On the season, Kramer ranks seventh head-to-head, Mark and Pete are both in the top 20 against the spread and Kristian, Jared Sapp and Talon Graff are ranked fourth, ninth and 11th over/under. Kristian is now ranked 27th overall.
