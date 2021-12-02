VIDEO: Breaking down film from the Chiefs’ win over the Cowboys

Every week, the Arrowhead Pride Film Room comes to you from the Arrowhead Pride YouTube channel. Bryan Stewart, Talon Graff and I look at plays from the most-recent Kansas City Chiefs game, breaking down the details of the matchup’s most important plays.
(If you can’t see the above video, watch on YouTube by clicking here.)
In this week’s show, we covered the team’s 19-9 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. Here’s a guide:
- (2:00-15:20): A review of the Chiefs’ offensive run game — and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s return from injury.
- (15:25-20:39): Charvarius Ward’s interception and his overall performance.
- (20:57-25:45): Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s big third-down tackle.
- (28:10-33:30): Linebacker Willie Gay Jr.’s tackle.
- (35:00-40:25): Travis Kelce’s opening-drive touchdown — and the design of the play.
- (40:55-47:05): Wide receiver Byron Pringle’s 37-yard reception — and how quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ decision-making impacted the play.
- (47:30-50:35): The design of wide receiver Tyreek Hill’s 10-yard reception.
- (50:35-53:30): A key snap for Edwards-Helaire in pass protection.
