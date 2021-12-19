Week 15 Sunday games discussion

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 34-28 on Thursday Night Football, and the Indianapolis Colts took care of the New England Patriots in the Saturday Special. Before makeup COVID doubleheaders both Monday and Tuesday, Sunday’s slate features 10 games.

Please use this post to discuss them. Here’s the schedule:

Early games

Tennessee Titans (9-4) at Pittsburgh Steelers* (6-6-1) (aired locally on KCTV5)

*If the Steelers beat the Titans, the Chiefs control their own destiny for the No. 1 seed and AFC bye week.

Late games

Sunday Night Football