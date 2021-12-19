Week 15 Sunday games discussion

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 34-28 on Thursday Night Football, and the Indianapolis Colts took care of the New England Patriots in the Saturday Special. Before makeup COVID doubleheaders both Monday and Tuesday, Sunday’s slate features 10 games.
Please use this post to discuss them. Here’s the schedule:
Early games
- Tennessee Titans (9-4) at Pittsburgh Steelers* (6-6-1) (aired locally on KCTV5)
*If the Steelers beat the Titans, the Chiefs control their own destiny for the No. 1 seed and AFC bye week.
- Dallas Cowboys (9-4) at New York Giants (4-9) (aired locally on FOX4)
- Carolina Panthers (5-8) at Buffalo Bills (7-6)
- Arizona Cardinals (10-3) at Detroit Lions (1-11-1)
- New York Jets (3-10) at Miami Dolphins (6-7)
- Houston Texans (2-11) at Jacksonville Jaguars (2-11)
Late games
- Green Bay Packers (10-3) at Baltimore Ravens (8-5) (aired locally on FOX4)
- Cincinnati Bengals (7-6) at Denver Broncos (7-6)
- Atlanta Falcons (6-7) at San Francisco 49ers (7-6)
Sunday Night Football
- New Orleans Saints (6-7) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-3) (aired locally on KSHB41)
Loading comments...