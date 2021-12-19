 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Week 15 Sunday games discussion

By Pete Sweeney
/ new
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 34-28 on Thursday Night Football, and the Indianapolis Colts took care of the New England Patriots in the Saturday Special. Before makeup COVID doubleheaders both Monday and Tuesday, Sunday’s slate features 10 games.

Please use this post to discuss them. Here’s the schedule:

Early games

*If the Steelers beat the Titans, the Chiefs control their own destiny for the No. 1 seed and AFC bye week.

Late games

Sunday Night Football

More From Arrowhead Pride

Loading comments...