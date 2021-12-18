Arrowheadlines: Michael Burton scores first career rushing touchdown — wins a fan $400 by doing so

The latest

10 Quick Facts About the Chiefs’ Week 15 Victory Over Los Angeles | Upon Further Review | The Mothership

5. Michael Burton tallied the first rushing touchdown of his career. The first score of the game belonged to Burton, who broke free for a 7-yard touchdown run on Kansas City’s opening series. It was the first rushing score of Burton’s career, capping a 95-yard scoring drive. Burton was one of seven players to touch the ball offensively for Kansas City on the night.

Fan Wins Big on Hilarious Chiefs-Chargers Bet | Heavy.com

Fan Bets on Burton Due to Steve Burton Film Bleacher Report’s betting Twitter page shared a long-shot wager on FanDuel. The wager placed by a fan was that Burton would score the first touchdown of the Chiefs-Chargers game in Week 15. The fan wagered $5 and ended up with a payout of $405. When asked why they chose to make that wager, the bettor explained that they had watched Edwards Scissorhands — a movie created by filmmaker Tim Burton — and chose to “ride with my subconscious.”

Patrick Mahomes becomes just the fourth QB in NFL history to pull off this rare late game feat | ESPN

Apparently, throwing that interception flipped a switch inside of Mahomes, because not only did he catch fire after the pick, but he ended up making some NFL history. Over the final nine minutes and 30 seconds of the fourth quarter and into overtime, Mahomes would complete 10 fo 13 passes for 197 yards and three touchdowns. By throwing those three touchdown passes, Mahomes put his name in the NFL record book and that’s because he became just the fourth quarterback in NFL history to throw three game-tying or lead-changing touchdowns in the fourth quarter or later of a game, according to ESPN Stats and Info.

What did Brandon Staley and Justin Herbert Say after Close ‘TNF’ Game | Chargers.com

Staley on going for it on fourth down against the Chiefs “That’s the way we’re going to play. When we have a quarterback like ours, and we have an offense like ours, that’s the way we’re going to play because that’s how you need to play against Kansas City, for sure. That’s how we’re going to become the team that we’re ultimately capable of being, by playing that way. I’m really proud of our guys. I thought we competed like champions today.”

Urban Meyer fired: Doug Pederson, Josh McDaniels top candidates to become next Jaguars head coach | CBS Sports

2. Eric Bieniemy (+500) Bieniemy has been the best head coaching candidate over the past two years, yet can’t seem to find a job. Could the Jaguars finally give him the opportunity to become a head coach? Bieniemy’s resume speaks for itself. The Chiefs have scored the most points per game in the NFL (30.2) since Bieniemy became the offensive coordinator in 2018, along with the most yards per game (403.1). Kansas City also has the best record in the NFL during Bieniemy’s run, going 47-14 with three conference championship game appearances and a Super Bowl title in the 2019 season. As if Bieniemy needed any more validity to become a head coach, he comes from the same tree of Andy Reid — who produced John Harbaugh, Ron Rivera, Sean McDermott and countless other head coaches in the league. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes also has the most passing yards, passing touchdowns, and the second-highest passer rating since the start of the 2018 season. Bieniemy needs an opportunity to install a foundation with a talented quarterback, making Jacksonville a strong candidate for him to enter the program and change the culture.

Chargers TE Donald Parham diagnosed with concussion, to be discharged from hospital Friday | NFL.com

Parham is currently hospitalized at UCLA Harbor Medical Center, where he stayed overnight for observation after being diagnosed with a concussion, the team announced. He is resting comfortably, is alert and is expected to be discharged from the hospital Friday, per the Chargers. Parham suffered the concussion in the first quarter of Los Angeles’ 34-28 overtime loss to the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium. The injury was frightening to witness, as Parham’s head slammed against the turf and a backboard and stretcher were needed to carry him off the field. Parham is in his second NFL season after playing collegiately at Stetson. He’s appeared in all but one of Los Angeles’ games this season.

Joe McKnight’s killer can’t be tried again for murder after conviction is thrown out | The Mecury News

Authorities in the New Orleans suburb of Jefferson Parish originally charged Ronald Gasser with second-degree murder in the road rage shooting of McKnight. The jury came back with a lesser manslaughter conviction. But that verdict came on a 10-2 vote. It was thrown out, along with Gasser’s 30-year prison term, and a new trial was ordered after the Supreme Court ruled non-unanimous verdicts unconstitutional. Prosecutors wanted another chance at seeking a murder conviction. State District Judge Ellen Shirer Kovach ruled in February that trying Gasser for murder again would violate his constitutional protection against double jeopardy. On Thursday, the state 5th Circuit Court of Appeal agreed in a 2-1 panel ruling. “At the time of defendant’s trial in the present case, a unanimous verdict was not required by Louisiana law in order to acquit a defendant,” Judge Hans Liljeberg wrote in an opinion joined by Judge Robert Chaisson. “Therefore, when the jury returned a 10-2 verdict of guilty of manslaughter, it served as a valid acquittal of the second-degree murder charge, precluding retrial of defendant for second degree murder based on the principles of double jeopardy.”

Around the NFL

NFL postpones three Week 15 games due to COVID-19 surge | NFL.com

New England Patriots RB Damien Harris out with hamstring injury | ESPN

Harris had been listed as questionable with the injury, and was limited in practice all week. He was hurt in the team’s Week 13 win over the Buffalo Bills, but despite being on bye last week, Harris’ hamstring hasn’t healed enough for him to play Saturday. Harris ran for 111 yards and one touchdown on just 10 carries in the win over the Bills. On the season, he leads the team with 754 yards on 164 carries (4.6 yards per carry), with nine touchdowns.

In case you missed it on Arrowhead Pride

8 winners and 5 losers as the Chiefs beat the Chargers in overtime

Anthony Hitchens: The Hit Man lived up to his name on Thursday night. With Willie Gay Jr. on the team’s Reserve/COVID list, the Chiefs needed a strong outing from their linebackers — and that is exactly what they got. Hitchens tallied eight tackles and a pass defended — but his highlight moment came near the end of the first quarter, when Bolton tipped a Herbert pass intended for wide receiver Keenan Allen and Hitchens came down with the ball. Ben Niemann: Despite usually drawing the ire of Chiefs fans, Niemann came off the bench and performed admirably — including a goal-line stop with defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton that forced a fumble from running back Joshua Kelley. For all the grief he gets, Niemann was solid against the Chargers. Charvarius Ward: On Thursday afternoon, Ward popped up on the injury report as questionable with an illness. Since the Chiefs were already shorthanded in the secondary, this was alarming — but Ward battled through his sickness and played a heck of a game. Over the course of the season, Ward has developed into one of the NFL’s best tackling cornerbacks — a skillset was on full display as he tallied 10 tackles and two passes defended against the Chargers.

A tweet to make you think

Huge numbers for Chiefs-Chargers



*Chiefs-Chargers draws 18.0 million viewers (TV+Digital) -- up +33% vs. 2020 Week 15 TNF game



*Digital AMA hits 1.5 million -- up +42% vs. 2020 11-game avg.



Release: https://t.co/9tWcycKako pic.twitter.com/qIlnx6Nz5n — NFL Media (@NFLMedia) December 17, 2021

Follow Arrowhead Pride on Social Media