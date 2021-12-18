Chiefs draft prospect rankings: the top 10 wide receivers

The NFL Draft is coming in April. Let’s take a look at some of the wide receiver prospects the Kansas City Chiefs might consider for next season.

1. Drake London | #15 | USC

6’5 | 210 pounds

The junior from Moorpark, California recently announced his decision to forego his senior season and declare for the 2022 NFL Draft. In October, London suffered a serious ankle injury during a game in which he had already scored two touchdowns. Even though he was limited to eight games, he earned the Pac-12’s Offensive Player of the Year award after posting 88 receptions for 1,084 yards and seven touchdowns.

The Trojans would use London coming across the middle, allowing him to make plays with the ball in his hands — but he has significant playing time in the slot and the perimeter, too. Once he secures a catch, the big-bodied receiver is tough to bring down.

London also has a basketball background, having been in the USC basketball program during the 2019-2020 season.

2. Jameson Williams | #1 | Alabama

6’2 | 190 pounds

The former Ohio State Buckeye transferred to Alabama and has become one of the nation's premier receivers. A native of St. Louis, Missouri, he was a state-champion hurdler in high school. His speed draws you in — but when you go to the film, you see his game is much more than that. He can run good routes — although sometimes, running them consistently can be a problem.

The Chiefs have won a lot of games with speed. Williams shows that trait — but he also brings athleticism that allows him to naturally track deep balls, along with acceleration that makes him a threat even on short passes. His straight-line speed is impressive — but his ability to create plays by himself is also encouraging.

3. Treylon Burks | #16 | Arkansas

6’3 | 225 pounds

One of the highest-rated recruits to ever play for Arkansas, Burks did not disappoint during his time in Fayetteville. He finished his Razorback career with just under 2,500 receiving yards, catching 18 touchdown passes over the last two seasons alone. He also managed to score a rushing touchdown in 2021.

Burks is a strong and durable receiver who is a monster after the catch. For as strong as he is, he still has soft-enough hands to make smooth-as-silk catches. Given Kansas City’s need for a second wideout behind Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill, this young man could fit in really well; he can do all of the things that Josh Gordon was brought in to do.

4. Garrett Wilson | #5 | Ohio State

6’0 | 192 pounds

Wilson is a quick pass-catcher who sometimes seems to lose focus and drop easy passes. Given how the Chiefs have played during stretches of this season, that probably isn’t the best lead-in for this prospect. But with the ball in his hands, Wilson is so electric that he is well worth a Day 1 or Day 2 pick.

Garrett Wilson showing off his after-the-catch ability pic.twitter.com/obCmr09QR3 — Talon Graff (@CoachGraff34) December 14, 2021

5. Chris Olave | #2 | Ohio State

6’1 | 188 pounds

Wilson’s Ohio State teammate was WR1 on plenty of preseason draft boards. But the emergence of Jaxon Smith-Njigba cut into Olave’s targets and production; he finished the regular season third on the team in receptions and receiving yards. Still, he led the team with 13 touchdown catches, which ranked fifth in the country.

He is a truly elite route runner who beats defensive backs with precision rather than speed. His weight could cause some worry — but given how Devonta Smith has played for Philadelphia, that probably won’t be too much of a concern.

6. David Bell | #3 | Purdue

6’2 | 205 pounds

From the moment Bell suited up for the Boilermakers, he has been one of their biggest playmakers. In his very first game, he caught a 49-yard touchdown pass — and as a freshman, he would go on to score six more and eclipse 1,000 receiving yards. He has continued to develop — and is now likely to be one of the first receivers taken in April.

Bell is a physical receiver who creates separation through his footwork. He can use his strength to win contested reps — and he can get open from any spot on the field. He is not a burner, but he can out-technique cornerbacks on his way to big plays.

7. Jalen Tolbert | #8 | South Alabama

6’3 | 190 pounds

While this draft class is deep at wide receiver, Tolbert deserves to be mentioned with the best. Listed on a number of preseason All-America lists, he justified the hype — hauling in nearly 1,500 receiving yards and eight touchdowns on 82 catches.

He has the right frame to add some more size, which will help draw attention from scouting departments. While playing against a lower level of competition in the smaller Sun Belt conference will always be part of his profile, Tolbert will have plenty of opportunities to boost his stock during the coming months.

8. George Pickens | #1 | Georgia

6’3 | 200 pounds

In 2021, the Bulldogs had one of college football’s best defenses. But due to an injury suffered in spring practices, they were also without one of the most physically gifted receivers. Late in the season, Pickens made his highly-anticipated return, catching three passes for 46 yards in two games. If they can get him involved, he could be a big factor for the Bulldogs’ offense in the college football playoffs.

George Pickens about to remind everyone what he can do pic.twitter.com/37iokrJ8rJ — Talon Graff (@CoachGraff34) December 14, 2021

9. Jahan Dotson | #5 | Penn State

5’11 | 185 pounds

A very explosive player, Dotson was the spark for anything the Nittany Lions’ offense tried to do. He plays bigger than he is — and his ability to routinely make highlight-reel grabs has earned him some early draft traction. He has a nice catch radius — but he is not afraid to lay out for passes, either. He can make textbook fingertip grabs in the back of the end zone — but can also be entrusted to take a screen pass to the house.

Thinking back to what Sammy Watkins provided for the Chiefs during his Kansas City tenure, Dotson could fill that role quite well; his style of football reflects those of the team’s current playmakers. In 2021, Dotson caught 91 passes for 1,182 yards and 12 touchdowns — to go along with a rushing touchdown and two passes for 41 yards.

10. John Metchie, III | #8 | Alabama

6’0 | 195 pounds

Unfortunately, Metchie tore his ACL during the SEC Championship game; he’ll miss the remainder of the season and pre-draft workouts. What this will do to his stock is yet to be determined — but Metchie is a dangerous player from multiple spots; he lined up both outside and in the slot. Players with such versatility are highly sought after; he is definitely one to watch.

Metchie has put together an impressive film reel — but the fact that his training camp availability is up in the air will play a significant role in how willing teams will be to take him. Given the timing of the injury — and his remaining eligibility — he may re-evaluate his next move.