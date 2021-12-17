Chiefs getting closer to full confidence of fan base following Thursday night win

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Kansas City Chiefs. In this edition, we check in on the fan confidence after Thursday Night Football.

Fan confidence

The confidence of Chiefs fans has risen dramatically following the team’s Thursday Night Football 34-28 overtime win over the Los Angeles Chargers. 96% of Chiefs fans believe that the team is headed in the right direction.

Patrick Mahomes’ performance should have fans feeling good, too. In part thanks to Mahomes’ 410-yard, three-touchdown performance on Thursday night, his odds for 2021 AP NFL MVP are rising — according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Mahomes is the third favorite at +1000, only behind the favorite, Tom Brady (-175) and the second favorite, Aaron Rodgers (+500).

National voting

The Denver Broncos are the AFC’s biggest surprise this year, according to more than half of the league’s fans (58%). The Chiefs, who already beat the Broncos earlier this season, play them again in Week 18.