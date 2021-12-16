 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Chiefs vs. Chargers: Second half discussion

By John Dixon
/ new
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

Thursday Night Football continues with the Kansas City Chiefs against the Los Angeles Chargers.

What are you thinking during the second half?

If you need the first half discussion, here it is.

More From Arrowhead Pride

Loading comments...