Chiefs make 4 roster moves, adjust injury report before Chargers game

The Kansas City Chiefs have made four roster moves before their Thursday Night Football game with the Los Angeles Chargers. According to the NFL’s official transactions report, the Chiefs have elevated defensive back DiCaprio Bootle, defensive tackle Cortez Broughton, wide receiver Daurice Fountain and linebacker Darius Harris from the practice squad to the active roster for the game.

But what the Thursday transactions report did not say is that defensive tackle Chris Jones or wide receiver Josh Gordon had been activated from the team’s Reserve/COVID list — which would have been necessary for either of them to play against the Chargers on Thursday. They — along with linebacker Willie Gay Jr. — are still on the Reserve/COVID list and are therefore ineligible to play.

One further note from Thursday afternoon — and this news isn’t good, either: the Chiefs announced that cornerback Charvarius Ward has been added to the team’s injury report, listed as questionable with an illness.

On Tuesday, Bootle, Broughton and Fountain were protected on the practice squad, preventing any other team from signing them before Thursday’s game. Bootle, Fountain and Harris were designated as COVID replacements — meaning that their elevations will not count against each player’s limit of two per season — while Broughton was given a standard elevation. All four will automatically be returned to the practice squad after the game.