Chiefs-Chargers inactives: Charvarius Ward, Andrew Wylie will play

The Kansas City Chiefs have released their list of inactive players for Thursday night’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Cornerbacks L’Jarius Sneed (personal) will not play — but offensive lineman Andrew Wylie (knee) and Charvarius Ward (illness) will dress for the game.

Here are the Chiefs’ inactives for tonight’s game against LA. This doesn’t include players on the COVID list, just FYI.



QB Shane Buechele

CB L’Jarius Sneed

OL Kyle Long

OT Prince Tega Wanogho

DB Zayne Anderson — Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) December 16, 2021

Sneed was listed as out and Wylie was listed as questionable in Wednesday’s final injury report. Ward was added to the injury report on Thursday afternoon — and was also listed as questionable for the game.

Linebacker Willie Gay Jr. will not play, either. He had been listed as out on Friday — but since then, he has been added to the team’s Reserve/COVID list. Since he is not currently on the team’s active roster, he does not have to be listed as inactive for the game.

The same is true for defensive tackle Chris Jones and wide receiver Josh Gordon. Both were added to the team’s Reserve/COVID list earlier this week and are therefore ineligible to play. There had been some hope that one (or both) might be activated to the roster before the game, but it didn’t happen.

Also on Thursday, the Chiefs elevated defensive back DiCaprio Bootle, defensive tackle Cortez Broughton, wide receiver Daurice Fountain and linebacker Darius Harris from the practice squad to the active roster. All are active for the game — and as elevated players, they will automatically be returned to the practice squad after the game.

The Chargers have also released their list of inactives for the game. Cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (concussion) and safety Alohi Gilman (quad) will not dress — but safety Derwin James Jr. (hamstring) and running back Austin Ekeler (ankle) will play against the Chiefs.

#KCvsLAC inactives



Easton Stick

Asante Samuel Jr.

Alohi Gilman

Larry Rountree III

Breiden Fehoko — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) December 16, 2021

Samuel, Gilman, James and Ekeler were all listed as questionable in the Chargers’ final injury report. Earlier this week, left tackle Rashawn Slater was added to the team’s Reserve/COVID list. He will also miss the game.

On Thursday, the Chargers elevated practice-squad defensive Ben Deluca for the game. They also activated center Scott Quessenberry from their Reserve/COVID list. Both are active for the game. Deluca will automatically be returned to the practice squad after the game.