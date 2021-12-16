Arrowheadlines: Chiefs awarded Germany and Mexico as their international homes

The latest

Chiefs Awarded International Marketing Rights for Germany and Mexico as Part of NFL’s Global Growth | The Mothership

Beginning on Jan. 1, 2022, the club can start activating elements of its marketing plans in both countries, including posting on new localized Chiefs social media channels to engage fans, unveiling market/language-specific digital properties (Chiefs.com and Chiefs Mobile app), beginning paid advertising campaigns, signing local sponsorship deals, extending domestic sponsors internationally and aligning with local agencies with on-the-ground knowledge and expertise. Longer-term, the club will invest in growing its fanbase in both markets through on-site activations and fan events, supporting and growing local youth FLAG Football participation, launching local merchandise sales initiatives, establishing partnerships with existing fan clubs, creating local community and social initiatives as well as exploring opportunities to play regular season games in the markets as part of the NFL’s new rotation of International Series games.

NFL Week 15 underdogs: Chargers to upset Chiefs? Will Patriots top Colts? | NFL.com

Kansas City Chiefs AT Los Angeles Chargers Chargers +3 “When you see something special, normally it looks easy,” Chargers coach Brandon Staley said of Herbert’s toss. “That’s what he does. He makes the really, really challenging stuff look easy. And that’s a pretty good indicator that you’re witnessing something rare.” It was a moment the Chargers have come to expect from Herbert, who exited Week 14 as a bona fide MVP candidate. He throws the most catchable deep ball league-wide and helms an attack that — after a rash of frustrating weeks under play-caller Joe Lombardi — has dialed up aggressive downfield shots in romps over Cincinnati and the Giants. Kansas City’s defense arrives as a beastly thing, too, allowing 17 or fewer points in six straight wins. Patrick Mahomes leads an offense that explodes against the Raiders while appearing pedestrian in other bouts. Our friends in the desert adore the Chiefs, but the Chargers of December resemble a team that could beat anyone on the right day. Thursday night has the feel of something special for Herbert, a unique force ready to show society that he’s fully arrived as a superstar with the inner fire to duel — and best — Mahomes.

Prisco’s NFL Week 15 picks: Steelers upset Titans to stay in playoff hunt, Chiefs beat L.A. for 7th in a row | CBS Sports

Kansas City Chiefs (-3) at Los Angeles Chargers This is the game of the week featuring two of the best in the AFC. The Chiefs have been rolling behind their defense, while the Chargers have cranked up the offense with Justin Herbert the past few weeks. Patrick Mahomes will match Herbert throw for throw, and the Chiefs will get the best of it on the road. Pick: Chiefs 31, Chargers 27

3 things to watch for against the Chiefs | Bolts from the Blue

2.) Will Josh Palmer see an increase in snaps following his performance against the Giants? With Keenan Allen stranded on the reserve/COVID-19 list over the weekend, Josh Palmer got the nod to start opposite Mike Williams against the Giants. He not only went on to score his second career touchdown on five catches, but he also received a team-high seven targets. If that doesn’t tell you that both the coaching staff and Herbert have plenty of confidence in him, then I don’t know what does. Against the Chiefs, I’d like to see the rookie get some increased opportunities if possible. Of course Kansas City’s defense will being keying on both Allen and Mike Williams, which means there could easily be several moments were a third wideout needs to make a play. I’d much rather see Palmer get lion’s share of the snaps for three-wideout sets over Jalen Guyton, but we’ll see if the Chargers feel his speed might be necessary for them to pull this game out. In the end, I just want to see the rookie get rewarded and if that means allowing him to play a role in a massive game such as this, then so be it.

NFL 2021 Playoff Picture: Here are the 14 projected playoff teams with Eagles and Colts sneaking in | CBS Sports

2. AFC West Champion Chiefs The computer isn’t quite ready to hand the AFC West over to the Chiefs, but it’s getting close. According to SportsLine, the Chiefs have a 63.9% chance of winning the division, which is almost double the Chargers chances (34.8%). That should tell you everything you need to know about who the computer is picking their Thursday night showdown.

NFL QB Index, Week 15: Tom Brady-Aaron Rodgers MVP race? Kyler Murray, Justin Herbert still viable | NFL.com

10 Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs · Year 5 2021 stats: 13 games | 65.5 pct | 3,642 pass yds | 7.3 ypa | 27 pass TD | 12 INT | 270 rush yds | 2 rush TD | 7 fumbles Mahomes packed a lot into his 24 throws in Sunday’s blowout of the Raiders. He led the Chiefs on six straight scoring drives, including four touchdowns in the first half. He had one of the throws of the season on a third-and-17, when he sprinted to his left toward one sideline, stopped, reared back and chucked a ball all the way to the numbers on the other side, 38 yards down the field. He stayed in rhythm, in the pocket, and thought better of forcing a few red-zone throws. Now he just has to do it against a team other than the Raiders.

NFL Week 15 QB Power Rankings: Matthew Stafford rises in the top 10 as Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers lead the pack | CBS Sports

5 - Patrick Mahomes KANSAS CITY CHIEFS QB He finally paired a good start with another big day for the Chiefs defense. When that happens, they’re title contenders. (+1)

Around the NFL

Urban Meyer out as Jacksonville Jaguars’ head coach amid rocky first year | ESPN

The announcement came roughly nine hours after the latest embarrassment for owner Shad Khan: a report in the Tampa Bay Times in which former kicker Josh Lambo alleged that Meyer kicked him in the leg while he was stretching in warm-ups before a practice during the week of the final preseason game. That was apparently the breaking point for Khan. “After deliberation over many weeks and a thorough analysis of the entirety of Urban’s tenure with our team, I am bitterly disappointed to arrive at the conclusion that an immediate change is imperative for everyone,” Khan said in a statement. “I informed Urban of the change this evening. As I stated in October, regaining our trust and respect was essential. Regrettably, it did not happen.”

Baker Mayfield, Kevin Stefanski among growing list of Browns positive for COVID-19 | NFL.com

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday that quarterback Baker Mayfield tested positive for COVID-19, per a source informed of the situation. The team later confirmed Mayfield, as well as cornerback Troy Hill, safety John Johnson III, defensive tackle Malik McDowell, defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo and safety Nathan Meadors were placed on reserve/COVID-19 lists Wednesday. As a vaccinated player, Mayfield would need two negative tests to be cleared for Saturday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. If Mayfield is ruled out, backup Case Keenum would be in line to make his second start of the season. Nick Mullens would become the backup Saturday.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Washington report: No interference in investigation | NFL.com

“We went through a very lengthy period of investigation and discussions,” Goodell said at the conclusion of the Winter League Meeting. “The one thing I can say with a 100% assurance is that it didn’t interfere with the work that our investigator did. We were able to access all the people that she wanted to access, have multiple conversations with those people. There’s always a little bit of a tug and a pull with particularly lawyers and law firms. That’s something that I think we were able to overcome and make sure that we came to the right conclusion.”

In case you missed it on Arrowhead Pride

Opponent scout: Chargers’ passing attack should be Chiefs’ main focus

Offense In the last matchup between these two teams, the Chargers exploited the Chiefs’ pass coverage with a heavy emphasis on getting the ball quickly to wide receivers Mike Williams and Keenan Allen. The two combined for 172 yards on 15 catches and three touchdowns against the Chiefs. For Thursday’s game, Allen has just returned from the reserve/COVID list this week — while Williams was a limited participant in practice on Tuesday. The two hammered the Chiefs’ cornerbacks with slant routes for most of the Week 3 game — but two of the three cornerbacks that saw the most snaps were Mike Hughes and Deandre Baker. Starter Charvarius Ward missed the game with an injury, and Rashad Fenton had not yet emerged from his reserve position. Quarterback Justin Herbert’s ability to get the ball out fast to open receivers prevented Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones from having a more significant day.

1st 2 drives were ended by Jones pressuring from interior, making Herbert check down/scramble



His sheer size right in a QB's face forces a little panic. DE on early downs is good w/ me, but he needs to rush from the interior on majority of 3rd downs/pass situations #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/VWN6j4E4uA — Ron Kopp Jr. (@Ron_Kopp) September 29, 2021

A tweet to make you think

Follow Arrowhead Pride on Social Media