Chiefs vs. Chargers 2021: game time, TV schedule and how to watch live online

The Game
For the NFL’s Week 15, the Kansas City Chiefs travel to Inglewood, California to play the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 7:20 p.m. The game will be carried on Fox — locally on WDAF/4.
These two teams met at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 3. After they had played to a 24-24 tie in the fourth quarter, Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes was intercepted by Los Angeles safety Alohi Gilman — Kansas City’s fourth turnover of the game — giving the Chargers the ball at their own 41-yard line with just under two minutes remaining. It took a little more than a minute for Los Angeles quarterback Justin Herbert to hit wide receiver Mike Williams with a 4-yard touchdown pass, sealing the Chargers’ 30-24 win that gave them a head-to-head tiebreaker in what turned out to be a very tight AFC West race.
But the Chiefs now lead the division at 9-4 — a full game ahead of the Chargers at 8-5. With a victory, Kansas City would control its own destiny for a sixth consecutive division title — an AFC West record — but a loss will put Los Angeles in control by virtue of its better division record; the Chiefs would not be able to guarantee a home game in the playoffs without another Chargers loss. In addition, the Chiefs will need to win every one of their remaining games to have a good chance at earning the AFC’s only postseason bye.
So for the Chiefs, this game has very large implications — but things have changed a lot since Week 3. It’s been 10 weeks since Kansas City allowed an opponent to score 30 points against them — and during the team’s six-game winning streak, the team has allowed just 10.8 points per game. And after giving up 17 turnovers through the season’s first seven games — the Chiefs have given up only six during the winning streak.
Still, the Chargers are not likely to go quietly into the night. The team has averaged 27 points per game this season — ranked eighth in the NFL — and besides Week 3 against Kansas City, Herbert has led four other fourth-quarter comebacks. The Chiefs will be without key defensive contributors Willie Gay Jr. and L’Jarius Sneed — and could also be without Chris Jones.
It promises to be a memorable game.
Nuts and bolts
- Location: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
- Playing surface: Artificial
- Game time: 7:20 p.m. Arrowhead Time, Thursday, December 16, 2021
- Weather forecast: Canopied stadium
- Matchup history: 64-57-1 Chiefs (regular season)
- Odds: Chiefs -3, per DraftKings Sportsbook
- Officials: Referee Shawn Smith (14), umpire Bryan Neale (92), down judge Mark Hittner (28), line judge Mike Dolce (123), field judge Dyrol Prioleau (109), side judge Dave Hawkshaw (107), back judge Dino Paganelli (105), replay official Mike Wimmer and replay assistant Sebrina Brunson.
- Television broadcast: with Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews and Kristina Pink on WDAF (Fox/4-Kansas City), NFL Network, Chiefs Mobile App, KTTV (Fox/11-Los Angeles) and Fox affiliates nationwide
- Online television broadcast: with Hannah Storm and Andrea Kremer on Amazon Prime Video
- Chiefs radio broadcast: with Mitch Holthus, Danan Hughes and Josh Klingler on WDAF (106.5 FM-Kansas City) and Chiefs Radio Network affiliates
- SiriusXM broadcast: Channel 226
- Chiefs Spanish radio broadcast: with Enrique Morales, Oscar Monterroso and Hannah Bassham on KPRS (103.3 FM-Kansas City)
- Chargers radio broadcast: with Matt “Money” Smith, Daniel Jeremiah and Shannon Farren on KYSR (98.7 FM-Los Angeles), KLAC (570 AM-Los Angeles) and Chargers Radio Network affiliates.
- Enemy SB Nation site: Bolts from the Blue
- Twitter: Arrowhead Pride
2021 Schedule
|Wk
1
|Sun
Sep 12
|Browns
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|Won
33-29
|Wk
2
|Sun
Sep 19
|@Ravens
|M&T Bank Stadium
Baltimore
|Lost
36-35
|Wk
3
|Sun
Sep 26
|Chargers
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|Lost
30-24
|Wk
4
|Sun
Oct 3
|@Eagles
|Lincoln Financial Field
Philadelphia
|Won
42-30
|Wk
5
|Sun
Oct 10
|Bills
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|Lost
28-20
|Wk
6
|Sun
Oct 17
|@Washington
|FedEx Field
Washington
|Won
31-13
|Wk
7
|Sun
Oct 24
|@Titans
|Nissan Stadium
Nashville
|Lost
27-3
|Wk
8
|Mon
Nov 1
|Giants
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|Won
20-17
|Wk
9
|Sun
Nov 7
|Packers
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|Won
13-7
|Wk
10
|Sun
Nov 14
|@Raiders
|Allegiant Stadium
Las Vegas
|Won
41-14
|Wk
11
|Sun
Nov 21
|Cowboys
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|Won
19-9
|Wk
12
|Bye
Week
|-
|-
|-
|Wk
13
|Sun
Dec 5
|Broncos
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|Won
22-9
|Wk
14
|Sun
Dec 12
|Raiders
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|Won
48-9
|Wk
15
|Thu
Dec 16
|@Chargers
|SoFi Stadium
Los Angeles
|FOX/NFLN
Amazon
7:20 pm
|Wk
16
|Sun
Dec 26
|Steelers
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|CBS
3:25 pm
|Wk
17
|Sun
Jan 2
|@Bengals
|Paul Brown Stadium
Cincinnati
|CBS
12:00 pm
|Wk
18
|Sun
Jan 9
|@Broncos
|Empower Field
Denver
|CBS
3:25 pm
