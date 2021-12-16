Chiefs vs. Chargers 2021: game time, TV schedule and how to watch live online

The Game

For the NFL’s Week 15, the Kansas City Chiefs travel to Inglewood, California to play the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 7:20 p.m. The game will be carried on Fox — locally on WDAF/4.

These two teams met at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 3. After they had played to a 24-24 tie in the fourth quarter, Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes was intercepted by Los Angeles safety Alohi Gilman — Kansas City’s fourth turnover of the game — giving the Chargers the ball at their own 41-yard line with just under two minutes remaining. It took a little more than a minute for Los Angeles quarterback Justin Herbert to hit wide receiver Mike Williams with a 4-yard touchdown pass, sealing the Chargers’ 30-24 win that gave them a head-to-head tiebreaker in what turned out to be a very tight AFC West race.

But the Chiefs now lead the division at 9-4 — a full game ahead of the Chargers at 8-5. With a victory, Kansas City would control its own destiny for a sixth consecutive division title — an AFC West record — but a loss will put Los Angeles in control by virtue of its better division record; the Chiefs would not be able to guarantee a home game in the playoffs without another Chargers loss. In addition, the Chiefs will need to win every one of their remaining games to have a good chance at earning the AFC’s only postseason bye.

So for the Chiefs, this game has very large implications — but things have changed a lot since Week 3. It’s been 10 weeks since Kansas City allowed an opponent to score 30 points against them — and during the team’s six-game winning streak, the team has allowed just 10.8 points per game. And after giving up 17 turnovers through the season’s first seven games — the Chiefs have given up only six during the winning streak.

Still, the Chargers are not likely to go quietly into the night. The team has averaged 27 points per game this season — ranked eighth in the NFL — and besides Week 3 against Kansas City, Herbert has led four other fourth-quarter comebacks. The Chiefs will be without key defensive contributors Willie Gay Jr. and L’Jarius Sneed — and could also be without Chris Jones.

It promises to be a memorable game.

Nuts and bolts