Chiefs vs. Chargers 2021: game time, TV schedule and how to watch live online

Everything you need to know to watch the Chiefs take on the Chargers in Week 15.

By John Dixon
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

The Game

For the NFL’s Week 15, the Kansas City Chiefs travel to Inglewood, California to play the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 7:20 p.m. The game will be carried on Fox — locally on WDAF/4.

These two teams met at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 3. After they had played to a 24-24 tie in the fourth quarter, Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes was intercepted by Los Angeles safety Alohi Gilman — Kansas City’s fourth turnover of the game — giving the Chargers the ball at their own 41-yard line with just under two minutes remaining. It took a little more than a minute for Los Angeles quarterback Justin Herbert to hit wide receiver Mike Williams with a 4-yard touchdown pass, sealing the Chargers’ 30-24 win that gave them a head-to-head tiebreaker in what turned out to be a very tight AFC West race.

But the Chiefs now lead the division at 9-4 — a full game ahead of the Chargers at 8-5. With a victory, Kansas City would control its own destiny for a sixth consecutive division title — an AFC West record — but a loss will put Los Angeles in control by virtue of its better division record; the Chiefs would not be able to guarantee a home game in the playoffs without another Chargers loss. In addition, the Chiefs will need to win every one of their remaining games to have a good chance at earning the AFC’s only postseason bye.

So for the Chiefs, this game has very large implications — but things have changed a lot since Week 3. It’s been 10 weeks since Kansas City allowed an opponent to score 30 points against them — and during the team’s six-game winning streak, the team has allowed just 10.8 points per game. And after giving up 17 turnovers through the season’s first seven games — the Chiefs have given up only six during the winning streak.

Still, the Chargers are not likely to go quietly into the night. The team has averaged 27 points per game this season — ranked eighth in the NFL — and besides Week 3 against Kansas City, Herbert has led four other fourth-quarter comebacks. The Chiefs will be without key defensive contributors Willie Gay Jr. and L’Jarius Sneed — and could also be without Chris Jones.

It promises to be a memorable game.

Nuts and bolts

  • Location: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
  • Playing surface: Artificial
  • Game time: 7:20 p.m. Arrowhead Time, Thursday, December 16, 2021
  • Weather forecast: Canopied stadium
  • Matchup history: 64-57-1 Chiefs (regular season)
  • Odds: Chiefs -3, per DraftKings Sportsbook
  • Officials: Referee Shawn Smith (14), umpire Bryan Neale (92), down judge Mark Hittner (28), line judge Mike Dolce (123), field judge Dyrol Prioleau (109), side judge Dave Hawkshaw (107), back judge Dino Paganelli (105), replay official Mike Wimmer and replay assistant Sebrina Brunson.
  • Television broadcast: with Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews and Kristina Pink on WDAF (Fox/4-Kansas City), NFL Network, Chiefs Mobile App, KTTV (Fox/11-Los Angeles) and Fox affiliates nationwide
  • Online television broadcast: with Hannah Storm and Andrea Kremer on Amazon Prime Video
  • Chiefs radio broadcast: with Mitch Holthus, Danan Hughes and Josh Klingler on WDAF (106.5 FM-Kansas City) and Chiefs Radio Network affiliates
  • SiriusXM broadcast: Channel 226
  • Chiefs Spanish radio broadcast: with Enrique Morales, Oscar Monterroso and Hannah Bassham on KPRS (103.3 FM-Kansas City)
  • Chargers radio broadcast: with Matt “Money” Smith, Daniel Jeremiah and Shannon Farren on KYSR (98.7 FM-Los Angeles), KLAC (570 AM-Los Angeles) and Chargers Radio Network affiliates.
  • Enemy SB Nation site: Bolts from the Blue
2021 Schedule

Wk
1		 Sun
Sep 12		 Browns GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 Won
33-29
Wk
2		 Sun
Sep 19		 @Ravens M&T Bank Stadium
Baltimore		 Lost
36-35
Wk
3		 Sun
Sep 26		 Chargers GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 Lost
30-24
Wk
4		 Sun
Oct 3		 @Eagles Lincoln Financial Field
Philadelphia		 Won
42-30
Wk
5		 Sun
Oct 10		 Bills GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 Lost
28-20
Wk
6		 Sun
Oct 17		 @Washington FedEx Field
Washington		 Won
31-13
Wk
7		 Sun
Oct 24		 @Titans Nissan Stadium
Nashville		 Lost
27-3
Wk
8		 Mon
Nov 1		 Giants GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 Won
20-17
Wk
9		 Sun
Nov 7		 Packers GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 Won
13-7
Wk
10		 Sun
Nov 14		 @Raiders Allegiant Stadium
Las Vegas		 Won
41-14
Wk
11		 Sun
Nov 21		 Cowboys GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 Won
19-9
Wk
12		 Bye
Week		 - - -
Wk
13		 Sun
Dec 5		 Broncos GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 Won
22-9
Wk
14		 Sun
Dec 12		 Raiders GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 Won
48-9
Wk
15		 Thu
Dec 16		 @Chargers SoFi Stadium
Los Angeles		 FOX/NFLN
Amazon
7:20 pm
Wk
16		 Sun
Dec 26		 Steelers GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 CBS
3:25 pm
Wk
17		 Sun
Jan 2		 @Bengals Paul Brown Stadium
Cincinnati		 CBS
12:00 pm
Wk
18		 Sun
Jan 9		 @Broncos Empower Field
Denver		 CBS
3:25 pm

