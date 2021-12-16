Madden Simulation: Thursday Night Football for first place

STOP!

If you want to watch the simulation without spoilers, click to start the above video — or if you can’t see it, click here.

Here’s what happened in our simulation:

The Kansas City Chiefs steamrolled the Las Vegas Raiders last week and are on a short week to play Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football. We simulated the matchup in the EA Universe.

Despite no Chris Jones, it was no problem for the Chiefs. Tershawn Wharton played the majority of Jones’ snaps at defensive tackle and collected two sacks in the first quarter. The defense got better as the game went on. The game saw a big stop on fourth-and-short to start the second quarter, an Anthony Hitchens pick-six in the fourth and a Melvin Ingram strip-sack that turned into a Chiefs touchdown.

The offense was overshadowed by the defense, but running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire had himself a great game on the ground. The Chargers are notorious for giving up a lot of rushing yards, and the Chiefs ran the ball five times for 40 yards on the opening drive. Edwards-Helaire would end up finishing the day with 76 yards and two touchdowns. If the Chiefs can get this type of production from Edwards-Helaire, KC may run away.

Patrick Mahomes in the EA Universe is playing similar to how the current version of Mahomes plays. He might not get all the passing yards — but he is conservatively working against opponents to move down the field and get points. It is showing more and more — even on Madden — that the Chiefs are working cohesively as a team.

Final score: Chiefs 41, Chargers 24

Notable stats

Patrick Mahomes 26/35, 231 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT

Justin Herbert 34/45, 363 yards, 3 TD 2 INT

Clyde Edwards-Helaire 19 att, 76 yards, 2 TD

Austin Ekeler 20 att, 78 yards, 1 TD

Mike Williams 7 rec, 112 yards, 1 TD

Demarcus Robinson 6 rec, 54 yards,

Travis Kelce 6 rec, 54 yards,

Mecole Hardman 5 rec, 51 yards, 1 TD

Tyreek Hill 5 rec, 59 yards, 1 TD

Anthony Hitchens 8 tackles (6 solo) 1 INT, 1 TD

L’Jarius Sneed 10 tackles (5 solo) 1 TFL

Nick Bolton 11 tackles (4 solo) 1 INT

Tershawn 3 solo, 2 sacks, 1 TFL

In Week 16, the Chiefs return home to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers, with kickoff set for 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time. Come back next week as we will simulate the matchup in the EA Universe.