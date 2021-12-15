Chiefs vs. Chargers final injury report: Willie Gay ruled out for game

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, the Chiefs are on the road to play the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday at 7:20 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ final injury report of the week with official injury designations:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Mon Tue Wed Status Willie Gay LB Rsv/COVID - - DNP OUT L'Jarius Sneed CB NIR-Pers DNP DNP DNP OUT Andrew Wylie OL Knee FP FP FP QUEST Lucas Niang OL Ribs LP FP FP - Darrel Williams RB Quad FP FP FP - Derrick Nnadi DT Elbow LP FP FP - Nick Bolton LB Wrist LP FP FP - Rashad Fenton CB Knee LP FP FP -

Chargers

The Chargers have not yet released their injury report. We will update this page as soon as they do.

Some notes

The Kansas City Chiefs now have three players on their Reserve/COVID-19 list — linebacker Willie Gay Jr., who has been ruled out for the game, wide receiver Josh Gordon and defensive tackle Chris Jones. Gordon and Jones don’t appear on the injury report while on the list — and their game status is still unclear.

— linebacker Willie Gay Jr., who has been ruled for the game, wide receiver Josh Gordon and defensive tackle Chris Jones. Gordon and Jones don’t appear on the injury report while on the list — and their game status is still unclear. Gay’s absence means added responsibility for rookie Nick Bolton and veteran Ben Niemann.

The Chiefs will again be without cornerback L’Jarius Sneed due to personal reasons. The Chiefs eased Rashad Fenton back into the lineup on Sunday, but after a full practice Tuesday, he can likely be expected to handle his regular workload. Mike Hughes, who was the AFC defensive player of the week in relief, should also be available.

cornerback L’Jarius Sneed due to personal reasons. The Chiefs eased Rashad Fenton back into the lineup on Sunday, but after a practice Tuesday, he can likely be expected to handle his regular workload. Mike Hughes, who was the AFC defensive player of the week in relief, should also be available. Offensive lineman Andrew Wylie (knee), the Chiefs’ right tackle of the last four games, is suddenly questionable. Wylie practiced fully all week, so perhaps his knee had some swelling worth monitoring. If Wylie can’t play, rookie Lucas Niang could be in line to make his return to the starting lineup; he played four offensive snaps against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. Niang last started in Week 9 against the Green Bay Packers, when he suffered an injury to his ribs.

For Tuesday’s injury report, click here.