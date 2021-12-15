The NFL has named Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Mike Hughes as its AFC defensive player of the week for Week 14 of the 2021 season.

Hughes made an impact right from the first play of Sunday’s 48-9 dismantling of the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium, returning a fumble 23 yards for a touchdown. Defensive tackle Jarran Reed had forced that turnover — but Hughes forced two others while also accumulating nine tackles (eight solo) and allowing a passer rating of 84.2 on 10 targets to Raiders receivers.

This season, he is the only NFL player to record two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in a single game.

It is the first such award for Hughes, who was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft — and then traded to the Chiefs last May.

It is the second time this season that a Kansas City defender has won the award. Defensive lineman Chris Jones was named the AFC’s Defensive Player of the Week after collecting 3.5 sacks during Kansas City’s 19-9 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11.

It is the first time since Week 15 of 2017 — when Marcus Peters won it — that a Chiefs cornerback has received the honor.

In the other AFC awards, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was named Offensive Player of the Week and Denver Broncos placekicker Brandon McManus won the special-teams honor. In the NFC, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle won the offensive award, Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald received the defensive honor and Chicago Bears wide receiver Jakeem Grant won for special teams.