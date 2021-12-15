L’Jarius Sneed releases statement of thanks through The Kansas City Star

L'Jarius Sneed released a statement to The Star through his agent, Safarrah Lawson, thanking Chiefs fans for their support. Full statement below: pic.twitter.com/JCUjsU25q8 — Sam McDowell (@SamMcDowell11) December 15, 2021

Here is the statement, via Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star:

“I would like to thank everyone, especially the fans and the Kansas City Chiefs organization, for all the love and support they have given me the past few days during such a trying time. It means so much to me. We deeply appreciate everything you are doing to help us get through this difficult time. Your thoughts and prayers mean so much to me. Thank you.”

Sneed had been in the process of returning to the team on Tuesday (more on that here) after grieving the death of his older brother, T.Q., in his home state of Louisiana. McDowell profiled Sneed in mid-November.

Understandably, Sneed missed the Chiefs’ previous game Sunday against Las Vegas Raiders. The Chiefs visit the Los Angeles Chargers this week on Thursday Night Football.