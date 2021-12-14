Report: Chiefs sign kicker to practice squad

The Kansas City Chiefs are signing kicker Elliot Fry to their practice squad, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

On and off the #Falcons roster all season as COVID insurance, Fry now heads to Kansas City.

Pelissero notes that the Chiefs are being wise when it comes to the league-wide COVID-19 outbreak that has seen north of 70 positive cases. If kicker Harrison Butker were to become unavailable, special teams coordinator Dave Toub and company want to make sure there is a practiced and ready replacement on hand.

Fry, 27, went undrafted out of South Carolina in 2017, eventually signing with the Chicago Bears before the 2019 season. Fry spent time in the offseason with the Bears, Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers before seeing the first regular-season action of his career in 2020 with the Atlanta Falcons, when he was elevated to the active roster for a game. He made a 23-yard field goal and went 1 of 2 in extra points.

After a bit of C.J. Spiller treatment, Fry was released by the Falcons in mid-November.

Now he is the Chiefs’ emergency kicker behind Butker.