Chiefs vs. Chargers Tuesday injury report: 4 upgraded from Monday

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, the Chiefs are on the road to play the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday at 7:20 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ second official injury report of the week:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Mon Tue Wed Status L'Jarius Sneed CB NIR-Pers DNP DNP - - Andrew Wylie G Knee FP FP - - Lucas Niang OL Ribs LP FP - - Darrel Williams RB Quad FP FP - - Derrick Nnadi DT Elbow LP FP - - Nick Bolton LB Wrist LP FP - - Rashad Fenton CB Knee LP FP - - Tyrann Mathieu S NIR-Other DNP FP - -

Chargers

Player Ps Injury Mon Tue Wed Status Jared Cook TE Quadricep DNP LP - - Donald Parham Jr. TE Knee DNP LP - - Austin Ekeler RB Ankle DNP LP - - Mike Williams WR Heel DNP LP - - Justin Jones DL Ankle/Knee DNP LP - - Linval Joseph DL Shoulder DNP LP - - Asante Samuel Jr. CB Concussion LP LP - - Alohi Gilman S Quad DNP LP - - Derwin James Jr. S Hamstring DNP LP - - Trey Marshall DB Ankle/Hand DNP LP - -

Some notes

participant in a Monday practice — even though there wasn’t a Monday practice in this short week. But now that he has been placed on the team’s Reserve/COVID list, he no longer appears on the injury report. Chiefs wide receiver Josh Gordon was added to the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday, as was Chargers left tackle Rashawn Slater. Like Jones, neither player appears on the injury report while on the list. A total of 36 players across the league were added to the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday.

after being listed as an estimated non-injury absence on Monday. Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed Monday’s imaginary practice without an injury. On Tuesday, head coach Andy Reid said that Sneed is on his way back to Kansas City — but that it would be entirely up to Sneed to decide if he was ready to play in Thursday night’s game following his brother’s tragic death on Friday. Offensive lineman Lucas Niang (ribs), defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (elbow), linebacker Nick Bolton (wrist) and cornerback Rashad Fenton (knee) would have all been limited on Monday — but all were full participants in Tuesday’s actual practice.

A total of nine Chargers wouldn't have practiced on Monday — but all of them were listed as limited participants in Tuesday's practice.

UPDATE at 5:59 p.m. Tuesday: According to Tuesday's transactions report, the Chargers protected four players on their practice squad: running back Darius Bradwell, linebacker Emneke Egbule, guard Ryan Hunter and placekicker Tristan Vizcaino.

on Monday — but all of them were listed as participants in Tuesday’s practice. UPDATE at 5:59 p.m. Tuesday: According to Tuesday’s transactions report, the Chargers protected four players on their practice squad: running back Darius Bradwell, linebacker Emneke Egbule, guard Ryan Hunter and placekicker Tristan Vizcaino.

