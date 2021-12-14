TWEET: Chiefs promote safety Zayne Anderson to active roster

The Kansas City Chiefs have promoted safety Zayne Anderson to the active roster, according to his agent, David Canter.

The active roster now totals 50 players with wide receiver Josh Gordon and defensive tackle Chris Jones heading to the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Arrowhead Pride lead analyst Ron Kopp profiled Anderson, who had been a 2021 undrafted free agent, back in early June.

Anderson played outside linebacker for the beginning of his college career at BYU, then transitioned to safety in the last few years. He played games in six different seasons; In his true senior season of 2018, he suffered an undisclosed injury four games into the season and used his redshirt designation. He had to use a medical redshirt designation for 2019 for shoulder surgery... If Anderson can stand out this offseason as a possible factor on special teams, the Chiefs may ditch one of the experienced, reserve safeties in favor of a player with more developmental upside to work with.

Anderson was waived at the 53-man roster cutdown. He had spent the season to this point on the Chiefs’ practice squad.