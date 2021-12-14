NFL power rankings Week 15 roundup: Chiefs rise slightly after Raiders win

With a couple of exceptions, the Kansas City Chiefs didn’t move much in the Week 15 power rankings from around the NFL universe. It just goes to show you that not all 48-9 beatdowns are created equal.

Here’s this week’s sampling:

(up from 5)

It’s been a season of false starts for the offense, but maybe this will be the impetus for a great rise. The Chiefs reeled off 35 unanswered points in the first half against the Raiders en route to a 48-9 win, a necessary laugher with a huge divisional showdown on tap against the Chargers on Thursday Night Football. The offense played its most efficient game of the season, winning the battle up front and avoiding its two biggest issues: turnovers and drops. The final score is perhaps a bit misleading for a team that managed a comparatively pedestrian total of 372 yards of offense, but the Chiefs dictated the flow of the game and didn’t self-sabotage at any moment. Progress.

— Dan Hanzus

ESPN: 4

(up from 5)

ESPN FPI rank (Offense): 3

ESPN FPI rank (Defense): 15

ESPN FPI rank (Special teams): 11

It’s been an uneven season for the Chiefs on both sides of the ball, so it’s difficult to put their rankings into perspective. Other than their two recent games against the Raiders, it’s been a long time since the offense felt like it was top 3 in the league. At the same time, it feels like the defense, which has allowed 12 points per game over the past six, is better than middle of the pack. After a win over Las Vegas in which they were dominant on offense and defense, the Chiefs appear to be in a good place for the stretch run.

— Adam Teicher

Sports Illustrated: 2

(up from 7)

The Chiefs’ offense is roaring back to life and their defense has regained something of a respectable edge. Kansas City has held its opponents to 10 points or fewer in all but one week dating back to Nov. 7. Emerging out of the competitive slog that was the AFC West, the Chiefs now have enough breathing room to dig out the root causes of their early-season dysfunction and find a way to diversify in time for the playoffs.

— Conor Orr

(unuchanged from 5)

They probably wish they could play the Raiders every week seeing how they dominated them in both games. They seem to be getting it going at the right time.

— Pete Prisco

(unchanged from 5)

The Chiefs outscored the Raiders 89-23 this season. Was Sunday’s blowout win over the Raiders the case of an advantageous matchup for Kansas City, or a sign that they’re ready to take off? We’ll know more after Thursday when they face the Chargers. With a win, the Chiefs will be nearly impossible to catch in the division.

— Frank Schwab

The Sporting News: 4

(up from 5)

The Chiefs aren’t the No. 1 seed in the AFC but everyone can sense they’re the team to beat again. They crushed the Raiders at home after bringing the Broncos down hard there the week before. The defense is playing lights out, cleaning up its old issues vs. the run and also smacking around passing games. Patrick Mahomes and the offense also decided to get more diverse and dangerous in Week 14.

— Vinnie Iyer

USA Today: 4

(up from 5)

Extraordinary defensive play has been the impetus for Kansas City’s six-game burst. But the offense may be coming around, too, K.C. managing a season-high 48 points Sunday, gaining its most yards on the ground (132) in 10 weeks while posting just the third turnover-free effort of the season.

— Nate Davis

The Washington Post: 3

(up from 4)

The Chiefs kept rolling with a lopsided victory at home over the Raiders. QB Patrick Mahomes played well and even went interception-free. WR Josh Gordon had his first TD catch since 2019. The defense continued to thrive, forcing five Raiders turnovers. Is this all setting up for Chiefs vs. Patriots in the AFC championship game?

— Mark Maske

Bleeding Green Nation: 5

(unchanged from 5)

Six straight wins for the Chiefs. Is the offense truly back? We thought it was when they played Las Vegas the last time but that wasn’t necessarily the case. In any case, the defense seems to be here to stay.

— Brandon Lee Gowton