Chiefs vs. Chargers Monday injury report: Josh Gordon added to Reserve/COVID list

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, the Chiefs are on the road to play the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday at 7:20 p.m. Arrowhead Time.
Here is the Chiefs’ first official injury report of the week:
Chiefs
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Mon
|Tue
|Wed
|Status
|L'Jarius Sneed
|CB
|NIR-Pers
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Tyrann Mathieu
|S
|NIR-Other
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Lucas Niang
|OL
|Ribs
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Derrick Nnadi
|DT
|Elbow
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Nick Bolton
|LB
|Wrist
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Rashad Fenton
|CB
|Knee
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Andrew Wylie
|OL
|Knee
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Darrel Williams
|RB
|Quad
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Chris Jones
|DL
|Ankle
|FP
|-
|-
|-
Chargers
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Mon
|Tue
|Wed
|Status
|Jared Cook
|TE
|Quad
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Donald Parham Jr.
|TE
|Knee
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Austin Ekeler
|RB
|Ankle
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Mike Williams
|WR
|Heel
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Justin Jones
|DL
|Ankle/Knee
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Linval Joseph
|DL
|Shoulder
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Alohi Gilman
|S
|Quad
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Derwin James Jr.
|S
|Hamstring
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Trey Marshall
|DB
|Ankle/Hand
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Asante Samuel Jr.
|CB
|Concussion
|LP
|-
|-
|-
Some notes
- Neither the Chargers nor the Chiefs practiced on Monday. Monday’s report is an estimation.
- Chiefs wide receiver Josh Gordon was added to the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday, as was Chargers left tackle Rashawn Slater. Neither player appears on the injury report while on the list. A total of 36 players across the league were added to the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday.
- Two Chiefs wouldn’t have practiced Monday if there was a workout: cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (personal) and safety Tyrann Mathieu (other), though neither absence would have been injury-related.
- Offensive lineman Lucas Niang (ribs), defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (elbow), linebacker Nick Bolton (wrist) and cornerback Rashad Fenton (knee) would have all been limited.
- Eight Chargers wouldn’t have practiced on Monday — tight end Jared Cook (quad), tight end Donald Parham Jr. (knee), running back Austin Ekeler (ankle), wide receiver Mike Williams (heel), defensive lineman Justin Jones (ankle/knee), defensive lineman Linval Joseph (shoulder), safety Alohi Gilman (quad), safety Derwin James Jr. (hamstring) and defensive back Trey Marshall (ankle/hand).
- Cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (concussion) would have been limited.
- Tuesday’s injury report is worth paying attention to, as the teams will actually work out. This should provide us with a better idea of who may be available on Thursday night.
