Chiefs vs. Chargers Monday injury report: Josh Gordon added to Reserve/COVID list

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, the Chiefs are on the road to play the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday at 7:20 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ first official injury report of the week:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Mon Tue Wed Status L'Jarius Sneed CB NIR-Pers DNP - - - Tyrann Mathieu S NIR-Other DNP - - - Lucas Niang OL Ribs LP - - - Derrick Nnadi DT Elbow LP - - - Nick Bolton LB Wrist LP - - - Rashad Fenton CB Knee LP - - - Andrew Wylie OL Knee FP - - - Darrel Williams RB Quad FP - - - Chris Jones DL Ankle FP - - -

Chargers

Player Ps Injury Mon Tue Wed Status Jared Cook TE Quad DNP - - - Donald Parham Jr. TE Knee DNP - - - Austin Ekeler RB Ankle DNP - - - Mike Williams WR Heel DNP - - - Justin Jones DL Ankle/Knee DNP - - - Linval Joseph DL Shoulder DNP - - - Alohi Gilman S Quad DNP - - - Derwin James Jr. S Hamstring DNP - - - Trey Marshall DB Ankle/Hand DNP - - - Asante Samuel Jr. CB Concussion LP - - -

Some notes