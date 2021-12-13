Arrowheadlines: Chiefs record their biggest ever victory over the Raiders

The latest

Yesterday’s loss was the worst the Raiders have ever suffered against the Chiefs

It's finally over. Raiders lose 48-9, the worst ever in the 62-year history of the rivalry with the Chiefs. They're now 6-7 after starting off 3-0 and will clean house after the season. — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) December 12, 2021

2021 NFL season, Week 14: What we learned from Sunday’s games | NFL.com

Patrick Mahomes﻿, Chiefs love playing Raiders. When K.C. needs to get out of offensive doldrums this season, it needs to schedule the Raiders. Twice in the past seven games, the Chiefs have put up more than 22 points; both came against Vegas. While other opponents have been able to slow their big plays, Mahomes and Co. splashed early and often Sunday. Four K.C. pass catchers had at least one reception of 23-plus yards (not counting Travis Kelce﻿’s 19-yard catch and run). Mahomes spread the ball around, hitting eight targets. Even Josh Gordon got in on the action, earning his first TD since Week 1, 2019, with New England. For the first time in weeks, it looked relatively easy for Mahomes. The Chiefs moved the chains, converting 9 of 13 third downs. After a three-and-out to open the game, the Chiefs scored four straight TDs and put up points on seven straight possessions. Next Gen stat of the game: K.C. pressured Derek Carr on 34.7% of dropbacks, the highest in any game for the Chiefs this season.

NFL Week 14 grades: Chiefs get an ‘A’ for destroying Raiders, Jaguars get an ‘F’ as Urban Meyer rumors swirl | CBS Sports

A - Chiefs The Chiefs’ defense scored a touchdown on the first play of the game and recorded another strong outing while the offense finally got rolling. Patrick Mahomes completed 12 of 15 passes for 176 yards and two touchdowns in the first half as the Chiefs jumped out to a 35-3 lead. Kansas City racked up 221 yards of total offense and averaged 7.1 yards per play in the opening half. It was over by then. That’s six straight wins for the Chiefs. Keep a tight grip on that No. 1 seed in the AFC, Patriots.

Chiefs had a little fun at the Raiders’ expense

I certainly heard the #chiefs play “the wheels on the bus” as the #raiders left the field as I was out there for postgame. Chiefs used last season’s game as motivation all week I’m told. Mahomes shouted about it in the tunnel before they took the field. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) December 12, 2021

5 things we learned from Raiders 48-9 loss to the Chiefs | Silver and Black Pride (Las Vegas Raiders SB Nation site)

Raiders can’t compete with Chiefs: Trying to be able to compete with the Chiefs was a rallying cry of former Raiders’ coach Jon Gruden. In 2020, the Raiders finally were able to do so. They beat the Chiefs in Kansas City and lost a close game at home. However, things have reverted again. The Chiefs clobbered the Raiders in 2021. They won both games by a total of 89-23. The last time an NFL team scored that many points in a season against one team was the 2014 Green Bay Packers when they scored 93 points against the Chicago Bears. It was the Chiefs’ two best games this season and the Raiders worst two games in 2021. The Chiefs outclassed the Raiders in every phase of the game in both contests this season. The Sunday’s 39-point loss was the worst Raiders’ loss to Kansas City in their 62-year rivalry. Catching up to the Chiefs, once again, needs to be an offseason priority for the Raiders.

Chargers’ Justin Herbert becomes first NFL player to accomplish this remarkable passing feat | CBS Sports

Patrick Mahomes drew legitimate Hall of Fame buzz just a few years into his NFL career thanks to a record-breaking start as the Chiefs’ starting quarterback. But there’s another AFC West signal-caller who’s off to an even better statistical start to his career. With three touchdown passes in the Chargers’ blowout win over the Giants on Sunday, second-year QB Justin Herbert eclipsed 30 scoring passes on the year, making him the first player in NFL history to throw at least 30 scores in each of his first two seasons. That’s right. Literally no one had ever topped 30 TD passes in their first two seasons before Herbert pulled it off on Sunday. Not even Mahomes would qualify if you removed his “redshirt” rookie year; he exploded for 50 TDs in 2018 but had just 26 the following year. The NFL has grown increasingly pass-heavy in recent decades, so it’s not necessarily a feat that’ll prove unbreakable. (Even Peyton Manning’s record for scoring connections with a single pass target, which he deemed eternal upon retirement in 2015, is now under fire from Tom Brady.) But it proves just how far Herbert has come in a short amount of time.

Broncos paid tribute to Demaryius Thomas

The @Broncos lined up with 10 men on the first play of the game in tribute to Demaryius Thomas pic.twitter.com/nL6RxGx7Bj — NFL (@NFL) December 12, 2021

Bills QB Josh Allen on injured foot: No ‘big deal’ | NFL.com

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills dropped a second straight nail-biter on Sunday, but his left foot caused as much concern as his team’s 33-27 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Allen was seen with a walking boot on his left leg after the game, but downplayed the ailment. “I finished the game on it, so I don’t think it’s going to be a big deal,” Allen said, via News 8’s AJ Feldman.

Urban Meyer denies Jacksonville Jaguars reports: ‘If there is a source, that source is unemployed’ | ESPN

Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer wants to take out the garbage. And by garbage, he means the person or persons leaking information outside the organization regarding what’s going on inside the facility. The latest report — that he and receiver Marvin Jones had a screaming match, and that he called his assistant coaches losers — came out Saturday. Meyer denied both Sunday and said anyone leaking information risks losing their job. “What’s the answer [when things are going badly]? Start leaking information or some nonsense?” Meyer said after the Jaguars’ 20-0 loss at Tennessee on Sunday, the fourth shutout defeat in franchise history and the first since a Week 5 loss to Seattle in 2009. “No. No, that’s nonsense. That’s garbage. I’ve been very blessed. I’ve not really dealt with that. I’ve not dealt with, ‘Well, did you hear what he said?’ What? No. Let’s improve on offense and get our quarterback in a position to be successful. That’s our focus.

Matt Rhule reiterates QB Cam Newton will remain starter for Carolina Panthers after loss | ESPN

“Cam,” Rhule said when asked who his quarterback would be moving forward. “Cam did some good things. Cam had those two turnovers, though. Looking for things not to be catastrophic.” Newton threw an interception that was returned 66 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter with the Panthers (5-8) driving at the Atlanta 36 in a 7-7 game.

Chiefs-Raiders rapid reaction: Chiefs take ‘The Logo Game’

A familiar feeling For the second straight game against the Raiders, the Chiefs offense looked a lot more like the Chiefs offense we have grown accustomed to seeing in previous years. The Chiefs appeared to commit to utilizing running backs a bit more past their opening script. The offensive balance led to more opportunities downfield, and we saw Patrick Mahomes connect on a few downfield attempts, including one in the first half to Mecole Hardman for 44 and one in the second half to Tyreek Hill for 38. The scorers for the Chiefs were Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Darrel Williams and Derrick Gore who combined for four touchdowns — and after a never-ending spot as weekly token sleeper, wide receiver Josh Gordon scored his first touchdown in more than 800 days. Mahomes has his best days when he spreads the ball around, and he connected with eight different pass-catchers on Sunday.

The Chiefs led 35-3 at the half, and in the second half, the offense did enough to ensure no11 winners and NO losers in the Chiefs’ blowout of the Raiders

Mike Hughes: I love it when the players we criticize immediately have breakout performances. After struggling earlier in the year — and being outplayed by Deandre Baker a week ago — few saw this performance coming. Hughes led the team in tackles with nine, forced two fumbles, recovered another — and returned it for a touchdown. It was an incredible day for Hughes, looking like Charles Tillman brutalizing the Raiders with Peanut Punches. Frank Clark, Chris Jones and Melvin Ingram: Everyone got involved in the pass rush on Sunday — including Alex Okafor and Tershawn Wharton. But it was the newly-formed “big 3” of Clark, Jones and Ingram that absolutely dominated the Raiders’ offensive line. Each player was credited with half a sack — but that doesn’t fully capture the destruction they caused. Clark was flying around again, hitting Derek Carr four times. Ingram continued to be a difference-maker, driving offensive linemen into the quarterback. And Jones once again looked like the league’s second-best interior pass rusher, causing problems all afternoon. In all, the Chiefs hit Carr eleven times and sacked him four times. With #SackNation getting this kind of pressure, defensive dominance is sustainable.

Sneed that was for you and the family!!!! — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) December 12, 2021

