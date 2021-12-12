Chiefs open as slight favorites for Thursday Night Football

In Week 15, the Kansas City Chiefs travel to Los Angeles for a Thursday Night Football game against the Los Angeles Chargers. It marks their third straight game against an AFC West opponent. Despite being a visitor at SoFi stadium, the Chiefs have opened as 3.5-point favorites for the matchup, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Chiefs were favored by 9.5 points for their Week 14 game against the Las Vegas Raiders, and they easily covered the spread by defeating the Raiders 48-9. The Chargers also covered their 9-point spread, defeating the New York Giants 37-21. Quarterback Justin Herbert and 275 yards and three touchdowns in the win.

The Chiefs last played the Chargers in Week 3, when quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw two interceptions and the Chiefs lost two fumbles. Mahomes’ second interception with the game tied at 24 led to a game-winning drive for Herbert, who hit wide receiver Mike Williams for a touchdown and 30-24 win.

Because a win would give the Chargers the head-to-head tiebreaker, Thursday Night Football’s matchup is for first place in the AFC West. Both teams are tracking to make the postseason regardless of the outcome.