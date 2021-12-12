After his first Chiefs touchdown, Josh Gordon still isn’t satisfied

Make that six wins in a row for your Kansas City Chiefs. Despite standing on Arrowhead Stadium’s midfield logo before Sunday afternoon’s game, the Las Vegas Raiders fell to the home team in a 48-9 rout.

This 39-point win is the Chiefs’ largest margin of victory in this storied rivalry. You knew the Raiders were in for a long day when Josh Jacobs fumbled on the opening play of the game — leading to Mike Hughes’ scoop-and-score.

Wide receiver Josh Gordon even got in the end zone.

Yes... Josh Gordon.

“It’s exciting,” stressed Gordon to the media after the game. “It’s rewarding. You know — dream come true. It’s a blessing for sure.”

Before signing with the Chiefs early in the season, Gordon had been out of football for nearly two years. He made his Chiefs debut in Week 5 against the Buffalo Bills — in which he had one catch for 11 yards.

Heading into Sunday’s matchup, Gordon had accumulated only two catches for 18 yards and no touchdowns over eight games. But that changed midway through the second quarter, when the 30-year-old receiver caught a one-yard touchdown pass.

But Gordon isn’t satisfied yet.

“I’m not happy with where I’m at,” he said. “I think currently that’s just me being a hard critic on myself —- but I’m also aware of where I’m at and how blessed I am to be in this position. So, I take every day with pride and joy. No matter what happens and what I’m able to do, I think it’s a win for me personally. The rest of that is just me trying to be a competitor,”

Head coach Andy Reid has spoken about how his offense close to breaking through — something Gordon reiterated when he spoke about his chemistry with quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“Where I’ve been too slow, I need to speed up — and vice versa,” explained Gordon. “Sometimes I need to slow down where I got a long stride — and I may over-stride something where he’s saying maybe slow down and stop right there in that hole. And I’m okay. I don’t need to be so rigid with how it’s on paper. I’m seeing how it’s drawn up —- and I want to do it exactly how I see it — and it’s not as robotic as it may seem. I just got to play ball — as opposed to being so analytical about it.”

As the Chiefs head into the home stretch before the playoffs, they have a big-time matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers in Southern California.

And it would be nice to see Gordon get in the end zone again.