 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Chiefs vs. Raiders: First half discussion

By John Dixon
/ new
Las Vegas Raiders v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

For the NFL’s Week 14, we have 2021’s Round 2 of the Kansas City Chiefs against the Las Vegas Raiders — this time in Arrowhead Stadium.

What’s on your mind during the first half?

More From Arrowhead Pride

Loading comments...