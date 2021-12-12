Chiefs-Raiders inactives: Sneed out, but Fenton and Niang will dress

The Kansas City Chiefs have released their list of inactive players for Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (personal) and defensive back Chris Lammons (ankle) will not dress for the game. But offensive lineman Lucas Niang (ribs) and cornerback Rashad Fenton (knee) are available to play.

Here are the Chiefs’ inactives for today’s game against Las Vegas:



CB Dicaprio Bootle

QB Shane Buechele

CB L’Jarius Sneed

OL Kyle Long

OT Prince Tega Wanogho — Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) December 12, 2021

On Saturday, Sneed was listed as questionable for the game after his brother was killed in their Lousiana hometown on Friday. Niang and Fenton had both been listed as questionable in Friday’s final injury report. Friday’s report also designated defensive back Chris Lammons (ankle) as out — and on Saturday, the Chiefs placed Lammons on their Reserve/Injured list.

To make up for the personnel shortage in its secondary, Kansas City also gave practice-squad defensive backs Dicaprio Bootle and Josh Jackson standard single-game elevations to the active roster. Jackson will play on Sunday, but Bootle is inactive. As elevated players, they will automatically be returned to the team’s practice squad after the game.

With Sneed out — and Fenton perhaps on a limited snap count — we can expect cornerbacks Mike Hughes and Deandre Baker to see plenty of work. Jackson could see limited use on defense, but is likely to be used mostly on special teams.

It is not known if Niamg will return to the starting lineup as the team’s right tackle. The Chiefs may choose to let him rest for one more game before Thursday’s big matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, keeping backup Andrew Wylie in for his fourth start of the season.

The Raiders have also released their list of inactives for the game. Tight end Darren Waller (knee/back), defensive end Carl Nassib (knee), linebacker Patrick Onwuasor (hamstring) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (ankle) will all miss the Chiefs game — as will running back Kenyan Drake (ankle), linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (ankle) and running back Jalen Richard.

The following players are inactive for #LVvsKC pic.twitter.com/huKC7fP6vF — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) December 12, 2021

Waller, Nassib, Onwuasor were all declared out on Friday — and Perryman was listed as doubtful for the game. Drake and Kwiatkoski both missed Monday’s practice with their injuries and were placed on the team’s Reserve/Injured list. Early in the week, Richard was added to the Las Vegas Reserve/COVID list.

On Saturday, the Raiders gave practice-squad wide receiver Tyron Johnson and defensive back Trayvon Mullen standard single-game elevations to their active roster. Linebacker Javin White was given a single-game practice-squad elevation as a COVID replacement. All three will dress for Sunday’s game — and will then be returned to the practice squad.