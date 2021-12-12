Raiders vs. Chiefs 2021: game time, TV schedule and how to watch live online

The Game

Four weeks after facing them on the road during Week 10, the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium. Kickoff is set for noon Arrowhead Time. The game will be broadcast on CBS — locally on KCTV/5.

When these two teams last met, the Chiefs occupied third place in the AFC West with a 5-4 record. But after their 41-14 victory in Las Vegas — combined with Week 10 losses by the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers — Kansas City ended the day holding the division lead. Following wins against the Broncos and Dallas Cowboys, the Chiefs — now 8-4 — stand a full game ahead of the Chargers and two games ahead of the Raiders.

SB Nation’s Reacts tool monitors what NFL fans all over the country think about their favorite teams. You can join the chorus of voices who weigh in on the Chiefs every week by signing up here . All it takes is an email address and a few minutes of your time each week.

Meanwhile, the Raiders suffered home losses to the Cincinnati Bengals and Washington Football Team — separated by an overtime road victory over the Cowboys — to arrive in Kansas City with a 6-6 record.

Both teams need a victory on Sunday. While the Chiefs already stand an excellent chance to make the playoffs — and a good chance to win their sixth consecutive AFC West championship — even a single loss during the season’s last five games will drastically reduce their opportunity to enter the postseason holding the AFC’s first seed.

As it is, the Raiders stand somewhere around a one-in-10 chance to even make the playoffs as a Wild Card team — much less win the division. Evening their season record against Kansas City — along with a couple of favorable results in other Week 14 games — could increase that chance to about one in three. But while a loss to the Chiefs wouldn’t end their opportunity to make the playoffs, it would make it about half as likely as it is now.

The result of this game could well turn on the success of the Las Vegas passing game. With star tight end Darren Waller already declared out, the Raiders will have to depend on other receivers to move the ball downfield — but Kansas City is entering the matchup with cornerbacks Rashad Fenton and L’Jarius Sneed listed as questionable to play; reserve cornerbacks Mike Highes and Deandre Baker could end up playing very important roles.

Nuts and bolts

What you need to know in the stadium

Parking lots open: 7:30 a.m.

7:30 a.m. Stadium gates open: 10:00 a.m.

10:00 a.m. COVID-19: With the expiration of the Kansas City, Missouri mask ordinance, masks are no longer required in indoor spaces. However, per Kansas City Health Department recommendations, masks are still encouraged.

With the expiration of the Kansas City, Missouri mask ordinance, masks are no longer required in indoor spaces. However, per Kansas City Health Department recommendations, masks are still encouraged. Masks are not required outdoors — but they are encouraged for guests who have not been fully vaccinated. Unvaccinated stadium staff — and all those working inside enclosed public areas — are directed to wear masks. A complete list of the stadium’s health and safety protocols is available at www.Chiefs.com.

— but they are encouraged for guests who have not been fully vaccinated. Unvaccinated stadium staff — and all those working inside enclosed public areas — are directed to wear masks. A complete list of the stadium’s health and safety protocols is available at www.Chiefs.com. Parking passes: All parking passes must be purchased in advance at www.Chiefs.com; payments will not be accepted at the parking toll gates.

All parking passes must be purchased in advance at www.Chiefs.com; payments will not be accepted at the parking toll gates. Cashless Arrowhead: All concession stands and retail points of sale are completely cashless . Fixed points of sale offer traditional scan and chip reader options for credit/debit cards and mobile tap or scan payment options — including Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay. In-stadium hawkers and vendors accept credit cards only.

All concession stands and retail . Fixed points of sale offer traditional scan and chip reader options for credit/debit cards and mobile tap or scan payment options — including Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay. In-stadium hawkers and vendors accept credit cards only. Clear bags, permitted items: The NFL’s clear bag policy is in place for all Arrowhead Stadium events. Fans may visit www.Chiefs.com for important information on the clear bag policy and a complete list of permitted and prohibited items.