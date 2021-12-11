Chiefs make 3 roster moves ahead of Sunday’s Raiders game

On Saturday afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs announced three roster moves through their official Twitter account. The team has given standard single-game roster elevations to practice-squad defensive backs Dicaprio Bootle and Josh Jackson — and placed defensive back Chris Lammons on the team’s Reserve/Injured list.

We have activated Practice Squad players DB Dicaprio Bootle and DB Josh Jackson via Standard Elevation.



We have placed DB Chris Lammons on Injured Reserve. pic.twitter.com/GOBtg5iIeY — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 11, 2021

With cornerbacks Rashad Fenton and L’Jarius Sneed both listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders — and with Lammons going to injured reserve — this is a sensible move.

Fenton missed last Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos with a knee injury — and during this past week, practiced only on a limited basis. Sneed was added to the injury report on Saturday morning, listed as questionable for the next game following a tragic death in his family.

Lammons — who is a core special-teams player for the Chiefs — was held out of practice all week with an ankle injury. In Friday’s final injury report, he had already been listed as out for Sunday’s game. Now he will have to miss at least three games of the season — meaning that the earliest he could return to the roster would be before the Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

On Wednesday, the Chiefs had protected Jackson on the practice squad — thereby preventing another team from signing him before this week’s game — which was the first indicator that Lammons might not play against the Raiders.

With Lammons now on injured reserve, Kansas City now has 53 players on its active roster for the Raiders game. As elevated players, both Bootle and Jackson will automatically be returned to the practice squad after the game, returning the roster to its official count of 51.