Chiefs vs. Raiders final injury report: Darren Waller out on Sunday

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, the Chiefs host the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at Noon Arrowhead Time.
Here is the Chiefs’ final official injury report of the week:
Chiefs
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Status
|Chris Lammons
|CB
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Lucas Niang
|OL
|Ribs
|LP
|LP
|LP
|QUEST
|Rashad Fenton
|CB
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|LP
|QUEST
|Michael Burton
|FB
|Pectoral
|FP
|FP
|FP
|-
|Chris Jones
|DL
|Calf
|FP
|FP
|FP
|-
|Mike Hughes
|CB
|Calf
|FP
|FP
|FP
|-
|Juan Thornhill
|S
|Glute
|FP
|FP
|FP
|-
Raiders
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Status
|Darren Waller
|TE
|Knee/Back
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Carl Nassib
|DE
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Patrick Onwuasor
|LB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Denzel Perryman
|LB
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DOUBT
|Kenyan Drake
|RB
|Ankle/IR
|IR
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Nick Kwiatkoski
|LB
|Ankle/IR
|IR
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Quinton Jefferson
|DT
|Back
|DNP
|LP
|LP
|-
|Marquel Lee
|LB
|Ribs
|LP
|LP
|LP
|-
|Sutton Smith
|FB
|Quad/Ankle
|LP
|FP
|FP
|-
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|Ankle
|FP
|FP
|FP
|-
|Johnathan Hankins
|DT
|Groin
|FP
|FP
|FP
|-
|Yannick Ngakoue
|DE
|NIR-Rest
|-
|DNP
|FP
|-
|Cory Littleton
|LB
|Shoulder
|LP
|LP
|FP
|-
|Nate Hobbs
|CB
|Knee
|FP
|FP
|FP
|-
|Johnathan Abram
|S
|Thumb
|FP
|FP
|FP
|-
Some notes
- Cornerback (and special-teams ace) Chris Lammons missed his third straight day of practice, while cornerback Rashad Fenton (knee) and right tackle Lucas Niang (ribs) practiced with limited participation — also for the third straight day. Lammons has been declared out for the game; Niang and Fenton have been listed as questionable.
- We had hoped Niang would be ready to return this week, since his practice participation has improved since last week. While his questionable status indicates he could be active for the game, he would more likely be active as a backup — not as the starter.
- Fenton could also be active for Sunday’s game. Like Niang, his practice participation this week was better than it was before the Broncos game. Fenton, however, could be put on a snap count to work him back in from his injury — something that would be more difficult to do for an offensive lineman such as Niang.
- As a reminder, defensive end Josh Kaindoh (high ankle), running back Jerick McKinnon (hamstring), offensive lineman Mike Remmers (knee) and defensive tackle Khalen Saunders (knee) are on the team’s Reserve/Injured list, so they do not appear on the injury report.
- The key Raiders injury is that of tight end Darren Waller (knee/back), who missed the team’s last game. He has now been declared out for Sunday’s game, too — denying the Raiders one of their key offensive weapons in their Chiefs rematch.
- Two other key Raiders players we’ve been watching this week are defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (back) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (ankle). Jefferson finished the week as a limited practice participant — but will be available for the game. Perryman, however, has been listed as doubtful.
- Other Las Vegas players declared out include defensive end Carl Nassib (knee) and linebacker Patrick Onwuasor (hamstring).
- Running back Jalen Richard was placed on the team’s Reserve/COVID list earlier this week, while running back Kenyan Drake (ankle) and linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (ankle) were both placed on the Reserve/Injured list after missing Monday’s practice. All three will be unavailable on Sunday.
