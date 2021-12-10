Chiefs vs. Raiders final injury report: Darren Waller out on Sunday

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, the Chiefs host the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at Noon Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ final official injury report of the week:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Chris Lammons CB Ankle DNP DNP DNP OUT Lucas Niang OL Ribs LP LP LP QUEST Rashad Fenton CB Knee LP LP LP QUEST Michael Burton FB Pectoral FP FP FP - Chris Jones DL Calf FP FP FP - Mike Hughes CB Calf FP FP FP - Juan Thornhill S Glute FP FP FP -

Raiders

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Darren Waller TE Knee/Back DNP DNP DNP OUT Carl Nassib DE Knee DNP DNP DNP OUT Patrick Onwuasor LB Hamstring DNP DNP DNP OUT Denzel Perryman LB Ankle DNP DNP DNP DOUBT Kenyan Drake RB Ankle/IR IR N/A N/A N/A Nick Kwiatkoski LB Ankle/IR IR N/A N/A N/A Quinton Jefferson DT Back DNP LP LP - Marquel Lee LB Ribs LP LP LP - Sutton Smith FB Quad/Ankle LP FP FP - Josh Jacobs RB Ankle FP FP FP - Johnathan Hankins DT Groin FP FP FP - Yannick Ngakoue DE NIR-Rest - DNP FP - Cory Littleton LB Shoulder LP LP FP - Nate Hobbs CB Knee FP FP FP - Johnathan Abram S Thumb FP FP FP -

Some notes

Cornerback (and special-teams ace) Chris Lammons missed his third straight day of practice, while cornerback Rashad Fenton (knee) and right tackle Lucas Niang (ribs) practiced with limited participation — also for the third straight day. Lammons has been declared out for the game; Niang and Fenton have been listed as questionable .

As a reminder, defensive end Josh Kaindoh (high ankle), running back Jerick McKinnon (hamstring), offensive lineman Mike Remmers (knee) and defensive tackle Khalen Saunders (knee) are on the team’s Reserve/Injured list, so they do not appear on the injury report.

list, so they do not appear on the injury report. The key Raiders injury is that of tight end Darren Waller (knee/back), who missed the team’s last game. He has now been declared out for Sunday’s game, too — denying the Raiders one of their key offensive weapons in their Chiefs rematch.

