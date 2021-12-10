Andy Reid gives injury updates on 3 Chiefs

As the Kansas City Chiefs continued their preparations to host the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon, head coach Andy Reid met briefly with reporters through a Zoom conference call on Friday afternoon, giving some quick updates on some injured Chiefs ahead of Friday afternoon’s final injury report for the week.

“Really, the only injury is [cornerback] Chris Lammons,” said Reid in his opening statement. “He’ll be listed as out. Everybody else will be ready to roll.”

This was not unexpected. On Wednesday, the Chiefs protected practice-squad cornerback Josh Jackson, thereby preventing him from being signed to another team’s active roster. This was a pretty good indicator that two days ago, the team didn’t expect Lammons — a core special-teams player — would be ready to play for the game.

Pressed for clarification on his statement that “everybody else will be ready to roll,” Reid said that injured right tackle Lucas Niang (ribs) and cornerback Rashad Fenton (knee) both worked during Friday’s practice — but didn’t go much beyond that.

“They both worked,” noted Reid. “Those are day-to-day things, so I haven’t checked. They worked today, so that was a plus. We’ll just see how that situates itself here when I get with [head athletic trainer Rick Burkholder] and [general manager Brett Veach] and we’ll just see where we’re at.”

Both players have been limited in this week’s practices. Based on Reid’s remarks, there’s a good chance they’ll be listed as questionable on the final report. We’ll have to see if either is listed as a full practice participant — which would be a good indicator regarding their status for Sunday.