How many Chiefs fans still see Patrick Mahomes as the NFL’s best quarterback?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Kansas City Chiefs fans. In this edition, we asked Chiefs fans about Patrick Mahomes and the current state of the 2021 season.

Defense can win championships

Over the past few games, the Chiefs defense has been much more consistent than the Chiefs offense. As it turns out, that’s OK to Chiefs fans, as 79% of the fan base thinks a team built in that manner can still win the Super Bowl. Perhaps this weekend is just what the offense ordered, as the Chiefs welcome in the Las Vegas Raiders, who are 9.5-point underdogs, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Chiefs’ best offensive performance came against the Raiders in Las Vegas in Week 10, in which Kansas City won the game, 41-14. Fan confidence came in at 90% this week, a slight dip from 94% last week.

Is Patrick Mahomes still the best quarterback in the league?

Despite an up-and-down season for the Chiefs’ leader, most fans in Kansas City still believe Patrick Mahomes is the best option, with 80% favoring him as the NFL’s best quarterback. Mahomes is currently sixth in MVP odds (+1400), according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (+175) currently leads the way there.

National voting

Most NFL fans (55%) believe the New England Patriots will lock up the AFC’s lone bye, though some (28%) still think the Kansas City Chiefs will power up and through.

Two things are odd about this graphic — no Mahomes (and rightfully so), and a running back (also, rightfully so) getting so much of the vote.

Only 12% of fans think the Raiders are the best of the worst, a bad sign for their chances to upset the Chiefs on Sunday.

