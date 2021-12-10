Madden Simulation: Chiefs-Raiders in round 2

STOP!

If you want to watch the simulation without spoilers, click to start the above video — or if you can’t see it, click here.

Here’s what happened in our simulation:

The Kansas City Chiefs played great under the lights last week, but Week 14 in the NFL is here, and it is “Raiders Week,” as the Las Vegas Raiders travel to Kansas City for their final matchup of the season. Of course, we simulated the matchup first in the EA Universe.

The Chiefs started red hot with one pass going 54 yards for a touchdown to Mecole Hardman, followed by a 77-yard run by Clyde Edwards-Helaire for a touchdown. The Chiefs seemed to do exactly what they did the first time they played the Raiders in our Madden series, attacking at any given moment.

The Chiefs defense could be in for a test if the Raiders run the ball the majority of the game. Running back Josh Jacobs had 19 rushes for 82 yards during the game, as he was used primarily on first-down runs.

Third-down conversions played a significant role for the Chiefs in this one. Kansas City, at times, took its time down the field and converted on third-down plays throughout the simulation. Chiefs converted on 7 of 10 third-down opportunities, with the offense firing on all cylinders. Patrick Mahomes had a 93% completion rate. If we see this version of Mahomes on Sunday, it will surely be a blowout.

The Raiders not going for it on fourth-and-goal at the 2-yard line in the first quarter set the tone for the rest of the game. Any chance you get to put up six points against Patrick Mahomes, whether it is in real life or the EA Universe, you do it. The Raiders didn’t and only got a field goal out of it.

On Sunday night, we witnessed the Broncos have a 10-minute drive that didn’t result in anything. During the simulation, the Raiders had the ball for seven minutes and only got three points as they were stood up at the goal line.

Final score: Chiefs 41, Raiders 17

Notable stats

Patrick Mahomes 28/30 288 yards, 2 TD

Derek Carr 33/40 312 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT

Clyde Ewards-Helaire 17 att, 112 yards, 2 TD

Josh Jacobs 19 att, 82 yards

Travis Kelce 8 rec, 60 yards

Tyreek Hill 8 rec, 89 yards, 1 TD

Mecole Hardman 3 rec, 75 yards, 1 TD

L’Jarius Sneed 15 total tackles (7 solo)

Anthony Hitchens 14 total tackles (6 solo), 1 TFL

In Week 15, the Chiefs are on the road, taking on the Los Angeles Chargers for Thursday Night Football. Remember: the last time the Chargers played the Chiefs in our EA Universe, the Chiefs won 27-24.