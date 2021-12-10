Arrowheadlines: Melvin Ingram is ‘playing angry’

The latest

‘He plays angry.’ How Melvin Ingram has helped turn around Kansas City Chiefs’ defense | Kansas City Star

“He’s playing angry,” Spagnuolo said. “I say that to him all the time — you play angry. I love it You’ve got everybody else getting angry too.” The Chiefs traded a sixth-round pick to Pittsburgh last month in hopes Ingram would infuse physicality to a struggling pass rush. A swap between two teams in the playoff picture doesn’t typically lead to immediate impact, but Ingram’s provided exactly that, even if it’s not come in his defining statistic — he’s been credited with only half a sack in his four games in Kansas City. Asked what he has brought to the Chiefs, Ingram responded, “Just being me.” But later told of how Spagnuolo described it — the anger, specifically — Ingram replied nonchalantly, “It’s an angry game. It’s a physical game. It’s a legal way to be violent.”

Week 14 NFL game picks: Cardinals sweep Rams; Buccaneers stay hot with win over Bills | NFL.com

Kansas City Chiefs 27-17 Las Vegas Raiders I may add a field goal to the Raiders’ total if Darren Waller suits up; he is that important to their offense. Without the mismatch tight end, there’s little reason to believe Las Vegas’ attack will have enough juice to score on this improved Kansas City defense. Jon Gruden built a team designed to run, but the Raiders can’t pull it off. The one great Chiefs offensive performance since Week 7 came against this Raiders team, and I’m simple-minded enough to think it can happen again.

Chiefs scratch mask mandate at Arrowhead Stadium following expiration of KC ordinance | 13 WIBW

Fans headed to Sunday’s game between the Chiefs and the Raiders will not be required to wear masks in indoor spaces at Arrowhead Stadium. The Kansas City Chiefs said ahead of its eighth regular-season game on Dec. 12 at Arrowhead Stadium against the Las Vegas Raiders, fans will no longer be required to wear face masks in indoor spaces. With the expiration of the Kansas City mask ordinance, the Chiefs said masks are no longer required in the stadium, however, per the Kansas City Health Department recommendations they are still encouraged.

Chiefs eagerly await the day Kelce, Hill get back on track | Yahoo News

When it comes to Kelce, defenses are using multiple defensive backs to simply wear him out. They jam him hard at the line of scrimmage to throw off some of the timing routes that the Chiefs like to run, and they continue to play him physically all the way through each play. Eventually, it becomes as mentally frustrating as it is physically demanding. Three times this season, Kelce has been held to 27 yards or fewer — three of the 13 lowest totals in 122 straight games that he’s had a catch. And the three catches he had against Denver last week were more than just eight other career games. Then with Hill, defenses have adopted a two-high safety look that the Buccaneers embraced to such success in shutting down Kansas City in the Super Bowl. They are willing to give up short gains underneath the coverage, and make the Chiefs work 10- and 12-play drives, rather than allowing Hill to beat them deep for easy touchdowns.

Name of Kansas City Chiefs player lands on list of most mispronounced words in 2021 | Kansas City Star

The question of how to say Kelce’s name has resurfaced. The US Captioning Company and the British Institute of Verbatim Reporters chose the most mispronounced words of 2021. Kelce made the list, and Babbel Magazine provided proper pronunciation for all the words. Unfortunately, the magazine also incorrectly noted Kelce’s brother, Jason (who is the center for the Philadelphia Eagles) first revealed the family name was being said wrong. Babbel Magazine said Kelce should be pronounced KEL-ss, and wrote “Kelce revealed on the radio this year that his teammates and the media had been mispronouncing his name for years.”

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Falcons, Vikings replace veteran QBs with top-10 picks; Chiefs, Titans add WRs | CBS Sports

Jahan Dotson WR Kansas City Kansas City is just adding confusion to defenses with the addition of Dotson. Tyreek Hill and Dotson give the Chiefs the option to run one short and the other deep on any given play. The speed of those two players on the field at once will stretch the defense to its limits.

Former Denver Broncos receiver Demaryius Thomas dies at age 33 | NFL.com

Thomas was found deceased in his home on Thursday night, the Roswell (Georgia) Police Department confirmed in a statement to NFL Media. Preliminary information is that Thomas’ death stems from a medical issue, and Roswell PD investigators currently have no reason to believe otherwise. Thomas was a standout with the Broncos over a 10-year NFL career that finished with brief stints with the Houston Texans and New York Jets. He announced his retirement in June. “It was a tough decision, a real tough decision,” Thomas said at the time. “Always as a kid or always when I did something, it was always [giving] my best to go and go and go. And football was my go. Every year I tried to get better and better, and I knew I was aging, of course. It was something tough, but I’m grateful I did 10, 11 years. I’m so grateful for that and now I can move on. I’m happy, I’m healthy. And now I can try to find my next itch.”

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook runs for 205 yards, 2 TDs vs. Steelers in quick return from shoulder injury | ESPN

Just 11 days after Cook dislocated his shoulder, keeping him out of last week’s loss at previously winless Detroit, he lined up in the backfield and enjoyed the most running room he’s seen all season. Cook set a franchise record with 153 rushing yards in the first half, and he needed only 14 carries to do it. “Once I told ‘em I’m good, I’m good,’’ Cook said.

An early look at 2022 NFL trade candidates: Kirk Cousins, Russell Wilson among 10 big names who could be dealt | CBS Sports

Marcus Peters The Ravens are down so many bodies in their secondary that they’d pay to have Peters back for their hopeful playoff run. But the veteran is due $15.5M in 2022, the last year on his current deal, and Baltimore has other contracts to address. Potential suitors would have to consider that he’s coming off a torn ACL and fast approaching his age-30 season, but he can still serve as a No. 1 for a contender. The Ravens would save $10M by shipping him elsewhere.

Eric Bieniemy becomes the latest to talk Chiefs’ drops

While he would never make his point directly, the former running back part of Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy shined through when he spoke to the media during his weekly Thursday press conference. It was apparent that he wasn’t blaming the quarterback. “You go back to what we just said — the fundamentals of it,” said Bieniemy. “You get guys on the JUGS machines before practice and after practice, and then you just let them know, ‘Hey, it’s not like we’re going to stop throwing you the football.’ Things happen in this league and unfortunately, it seems like we’re going through a whirlwind of things that have taken place, but the thing that I appreciate about our guys is that they have found a way to overcome the adversity and stick through it together.”

The NFL family mourns the tragic loss of Demaryius Thomas and we extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/rAXYguAUy1 — NFL (@NFL) December 10, 2021

