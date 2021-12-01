Chiefs vs. Broncos Wednesday injury report: Lucas Niang returns

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, the Chiefs host the Denver Broncos on Sunday Night Football at 7:20 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ first official injury report of the week:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Tyreek Hill WR NIR-Pers DNP - - - Mecole Hardman WR NIR-Other DNP - - - Rashad Fenton CB Knee DNP - - - Lucas Niang OL Ribs LP - - - Kyle Long OL Knee FP - - - Michael Burton FB Pectoral FP - - - Dorian O'Daniel LB Shoulder FP - - - Chris Lammons CB Hip FP - - - L'Jarius Sneed CB Knee FP - - -

Broncos

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Dalton Risner G Back DNP - - - Calvin Anderson T Ankle/Knee DNP - - - Eric Saubert TE Ankle DNP - - - Melvin Gordon III RB Shoulder/Hip DNP - - - Shelby Harris DE Ankle DNP - - - Ronald Darby CB Illness DNP - - - Bobby Massie T Ankle LP - - - Quinn Meinerz OL Knee LP - - - Tyrie Cleveland WR Hamstring LP - - - Baron Browning ILB Back LP - - - Bradley Chubb OLB Ankle LP - - - Kareem Jackson S Neck LP - - - Teddy Bridgewater QB Tibia FP - - - Mike Purcell DL Thumb FP - - - Caden Sterns S Shoulder FP - - -

Some notes