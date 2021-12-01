Chiefs vs. Broncos Wednesday injury report: Lucas Niang returns

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, the Chiefs host the Denver Broncos on Sunday Night Football at 7:20 p.m. Arrowhead Time.
Here is the Chiefs’ first official injury report of the week:
Chiefs
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Status
|Tyreek Hill
|WR
|NIR-Pers
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Mecole Hardman
|WR
|NIR-Other
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Rashad Fenton
|CB
|Knee
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Lucas Niang
|OL
|Ribs
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Kyle Long
|OL
|Knee
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Michael Burton
|FB
|Pectoral
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Dorian O'Daniel
|LB
|Shoulder
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Chris Lammons
|CB
|Hip
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|L'Jarius Sneed
|CB
|Knee
|FP
|-
|-
|-
Broncos
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Status
|Dalton Risner
|G
|Back
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Calvin Anderson
|T
|Ankle/Knee
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Eric Saubert
|TE
|Ankle
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Melvin Gordon III
|RB
|Shoulder/Hip
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Shelby Harris
|DE
|Ankle
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Ronald Darby
|CB
|Illness
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Bobby Massie
|T
|Ankle
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Quinn Meinerz
|OL
|Knee
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Tyrie Cleveland
|WR
|Hamstring
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Baron Browning
|ILB
|Back
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Bradley Chubb
|OLB
|Ankle
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Kareem Jackson
|S
|Neck
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Teddy Bridgewater
|QB
|Tibia
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Mike Purcell
|DL
|Thumb
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Caden Sterns
|S
|Shoulder
|FP
|-
|-
|-
Some notes
- The initial Chiefs’ injury report for Broncos week went as expected, given the words of head coach Andy Reid in his press conference Wednesday afternoon.
- The three Chiefs to miss practice to start the week were cornerback Rashad Fenton (knee) and wide receivers Mecole Hardman and Tyreek Hill (non-injury-related).
- Right tackle Lucas Niang (ribs), returning to work for the first time in three weeks, was limited. Offensive lineman Kyle Long (knee) was a full participant but is still receiving treatment as he makes his return from injured reserve.
- As a reminder, running back Jerick McKinnon (hamstring), offensive lineman Mike Remmers (knee) and defensive tackle Khalin Saunders (knee) do not appear on the injury report while they remain on injured reserve. Defensive end Josh Kaindoh (high ankle) is currently eligible to return to practice, so we will see if that happens in the near future.
- The Broncos were without six players to start the week, and six players were limited. Running back Melvin Gordon (shoulder/hip), left guard Dalton Risner (back) and defensive end Shelby Harris (ankle) were among those players missing, but head coach Vic Fangio said he expected several of them back on Thursday.
- Starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (tibia), guard Quinn Meinerz (knee) and right tackle Bobby Massie (ankle) — who has been out for a few games — were among those limited. The Broncos reportedly have “hope” for a Massie return this week.
- Left tackle Garett Bolles does not appear on the injury report, as he has been in the COVID protocol since November 22. He is expected back with the team Thursday, though he has not played since Week 8 due to an ankle injury. The team is reportedly optimistic for a Kansas City return. It’s good timing for Denver, as his replacement, Calvin Anderson (ankle/knee) is expected to miss some time.
- Given the number of players, the Broncos’ injury report will be one to watch as the week progresses.
